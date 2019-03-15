Mark43 hires leading policy and research specialist as implementation lead

Megan Collins McDonough, PhD, joins Mark43 as implementation lead to drive DOJ-compliant public safety projects.

NEW YORK — Mark43 is excited to announce that Megan Collins McDonough, formerly a Policy and Research Specialist for the Crime and Justice Institute, has joined Mark43 as an Implementation Lead. McDonough will drive customer adoption by working closely with law enforcement agencies to implement the Mark43 platform and ensure adherence to the highest federal standards.

Effective product implementation is an integral part of Mark43’s mission to provide public safety agencies everywhere with innovative software that meets their evolving operational and compliance needs. As Implementation Lead, McDonough will be involved in the post-sale implementation of the Mark43 platform at client sites, which includes activities ranging from onsite research regarding current processes and workflows, navigation through project risks and mitigation strategies, and execution of product deployments.

McDonough brings extensive experience in research, evaluation, and implementation of public safety initiatives, most recently for the Department of Justice (DOJ) Consent Decree Monitor Team at the Seattle Police Department and as a Policy and Research Specialist for the Crime and Justice Institute. As a Policy and Research Specialist, she conducted research on law enforcement practices, including a multi-site assessment of DOJ’s Collaborative Reform Initiative, and provided technical assistance to police departments to improve internal accountability and data collection processes.

McDonough’s knowledge of DOJ consent decree review processes makes her uniquely suited to assist Mark43’s law enforcement customer base. As part of consent decree reviews, the DOJ often mandates significant reporting changes, which all fall on the Records Management System. In combination with Mark43’s existing DOJ-compliant features, McDonough’s hire will better position the company’s customers to successfully fulfill DOJ requirements.

“Our team is made up of the best and the brightest minds in government and tech, and Megan’s impressive experience spans across both fields,” said Scott Crouch, Co-Founder & CEO at Mark43. “Drawing from her deep understanding of policy and technical implementation, Megan will work alongside our clients every step of the way to ensure policy compliance and efficiency.”

“Proper implementation is crucial to the success of any technology project,” said Megan McDonough, Implementation Lead at Mark43. “In my time as a Policy and Research Specialist, I gained valuable insight into the best practices for a variety of law enforcement agencies, including internal accountability and data collection processes. I look forward to applying this experience to provide Mark43 clients with the tools that they need to drive their work.”

About Mark43, Inc.

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.