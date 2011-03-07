More than 100 agencies purchase Spillman or expand systems in Q4

Software allows agencies to calculate crime patterns, dispatch from electronic maps

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Fifty-five public safety agencies purchased Spillman Technologies’ software for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2010, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 900 public safety agencies in 35 states nationwide. Forty-nine agencies expanded existing Spillman systems.

“Spillman experienced tremendous growth in the last quarter of 2010,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “We are pleased to provide more than 900 agencies with innovative software solutions, and look forward to expanding our customer base this year.”

Police officers in Gary, Indiana, will be able to identify and track crime trends using Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard and Pin Mapping modules. The CompStat Dashboard module will allow the Gary Police Department to evaluate crime patterns using information collected in the Spillman database. With the Pin Mapping module, officers can track activities, visualize trends, and analyze methods for reducing crime by plotting incidents on a pin map.

In Kansas, the Liberal Police Department will be able to use the new Spillman Touch™ application to access records and images and view dispatch information from a mobile device. Officers can use Spillman Touch to search for name, vehicle, property, and incident records as well as see related alerts and warnings in situations where a desktop or laptop computer isn’t accessible, such as during a field interview or while on a motorcycle patrol. The Liberal Police Department is part of a shared Spillman system that includes the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Liberal/Seward County Emergency Communications.

The East Windsor Police Department in New Jersey has added Spillman’s Mobile Office solutions to its existing Spillman software system. Using the Voiceless CAD module, officers can use their vehicle laptops to view real-time call information as it is updated by dispatchers. With Spillman’s Mobile Records module, officers in the field can use their laptop computers to search for data in local, state, and national databases.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more press releases regarding new Spillman customers, visit www.spillman.com.

New sales:

• Andover Township Police Department, NJ

• Ault Police Department, Colo.

• Bernardston Police Department, Mass.

• Buckland Police Department, Mass.

• Byram Township Police Department, NJ

• Colrain Police Department, Mass.

• Colville Police Department, Wash.

• Deerfield Police Department, Mass.

• Elko County Sheriffs Office, Nev.

• Erving Police Department, Mass.

• Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office, Nev.

• Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Ga.

• Franklin Borough Police Dept, N.J.

• Franklin Reg. Council of Government, N.J.

• Gary Police Department, Ind.

• Gill Police Department, Mass.

• Greeley Police Department, Colo.

• Greenacres Department of Public Safety, Fla.

• Greenfield Fire Department, Mass.

• Hamburg Borough Police Department, N.J.

• Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Texas

• Johnstown Police Department, Colo.

• Kersey Police Department, Colo.

• Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Fla.

• Liberal Police Dept, Kan.

• Liberal/Seward County Emergency Communications, Kan.

• Lyon County Sheriffs Office, Nev.

• Milliken Police Department, Colo.

• Montague Police Department, Mass.

• Nevada Department of Public Safety

• Nevada Department of Wildlife

• Newton Police Department, N.J.

• Northfield Police Department, Mass.

• Nye County Sheriffs Office, Nev.

• Ogdensburg Borough Police Department, N.J.

• Orange Police Department, Mass.

• Rosenberg Police Department, Texas

• Seward County Sheriff’s Office, Kan.

• Shawano Police Department, Wis.

• Shelburne Police Department, Mass.

• Sparks Police Department, Nev.

• Sparta Township Police Department, N.C.

• Stanhope Borough Police Department, N.J.

• Stillwater Township Police Department, N.J.

• Sunderland Police Department, Mass.

• Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, N.J.

• Ute Tribe Fish & Wildlife, Utah

• Vernon Township Police Department, N.J.

• Washoe County District Attorney, Nev.

• Washoe County School District Police Department, Nev.

• Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.

• Weld County 911, Colo.

• Weld County Sheriff’s Office

• Weyauwega Police Department, Wis.

• Yerington Paiute Tribal Police Department, Nev.



Add-on sales highlights:

• Asheboro Police Department, N.C.

• Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Wyo.

• Clearfield Police Department, Utah

• East Windsor Police Department, N.J.

• Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Ariz.

• Maricopa Police Department, Ariz

• Millard County Sheriff’s Office, Utah

• Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Ind.

• Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

• Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (VECC), Utah

