NEC Solutions America Partners with Tritech to Deliver Premier Public Safety Solutions

Technology Leader Joins Forces with Award-Winning Computer-Aided Dispatch Provider For Integrated Public Safety Solutions

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - NEC Solutions (America), Inc., a premier provider of integrated solutions for public safety agencies in North America, today announced a partnership with TriTech Software Systems, a leading provider of integrated public safety software solutions, in which the two companies’ solutions will be combined to better equip police, fire, and EMS agencies to enhance their ability to turn data into decisions and allocate mission critical resources quickly and effectively. Under the terms of the partnership, NEC Solutions America’s Records Management System (RMS) and TriTech’s VisiCAD Command™ Computer-Aided Dispatch System (CAD), and VisiNet Mobile™ In-Vehicle Mobile CAD and Mapping decision tool will be packaged to provide a truly integrated public safety solution for joint customers.

“Our partnership with TriTech further exemplifies NEC Solutions America’s commitment to the upper-tiers of public safety management,” said Greg Spadorcio, general manager of the public safety solutions division of NEC Solutions America. “TriTech’s CAD system perfectly complements NEC’s best-of-class RMS, fingerprint software and fault tolerant servers. With this new powerful technology and all-in-one solution, our customers will realize the benefits immediately.”

NEC’s public safety solutions significantly bolster agencies’ crime-fighting capabilities, streamline and integrate information processes, and allow officials to better allocate departmental resources. Moreover, NEC Solutions America’s work with TriTech combines an award-winning, feature-rich CAD solution boasting multi-agency functionality with a premier, veteran provider of RMS.

“Partnering with NEC is a logical next step in our evolution as a public safety service provider as it uncovers yet another channel through which we can apply technology to fighting crime and saving lives,” said Chris Maloney, founder, president and CEO of TriTech Software Systems. “TriTech shares a common goal with NEC to apply legacy and industry-leading technologies to customers that truly make a difference by implementing our solutions in the public sector.”

NEC offers a series of mission critical information management modules that address mission critical public safety requirements. Those modules - including CAD, records management, case management, crime scene and jail management, and automated field reporting functions - combined with ruggedized mobile computers and NEC fault tolerant servers, provide a comprehensive law enforcement information system to capture, report and analyze the critical information necessary for agencies to better serve their communities.

About TriTech’s VisiCAD Command

VisiCAD Command is an integrated, award-winning feature-rich solution for single or multi-agency operation. This powerful tool delivers simultaneous incident investigation, user-defined screen personalization, configurable function keys, and supports embedded mapping technology.

About TriTech’s VisiNet Mobile

VisiNet Mobile extends VisiCAD Command to in-vehicle computers. The mobile solution is built on the Microsoft® .NET platform and utilizes XML to facilitate ease-of-use and user configurability. Features include: self status, detailed incident information, real-time situational awareness through extensive mapping functionality, and immediate access to public/proprietary databases to obtain fast, secure information.

About TriTech Software Systems

TriTech provides innovative, comprehensive public safety solutions for law enforcement, fire and EMS industries through its integrated, multi-agency suite of public safety applications. In addition to its award-winning, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) product, VisiCAD Command,™ TriTech offers innovative Microsoft®.NET -based products such as VisiNet Mobile,™ a wireless PC-based mobile fleet application that seamlessly extends CAD to in-vehicle laptop computers, VisiNet Fire RMS,™ a powerful NFIRS 5.0 -certified records tool that integrates with VisiCAD to provide enterprise level data collection, and VisiNet Police RMS,™ a robust workflow management, crime analysis, and crime reporting tool. The company has worldwide installations with more than 150 installations in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

About NEC Solutions (America), Inc.

NEC Solutions (America), Inc. is a premier provider of integrated solutions for the Connected Enterprise in North America. As an affiliate of NEC Corporation (NASDAQ: NIPNY) (FTSE: 6701q.1), NEC Solutions America taps into a global resource network to help clients leverage technology to achieve a competitive edge. From corporate performance management and biometric security solutions to digital cinema and in-theatre advertising systems, visual displays and server solutions, the expertise is delivered with the personal attention needed to address individual situations. With headquarters in Rancho Cordova, California, NEC Solutions America serves a wide range of markets, including the health care and public safety, financial services, cinema, retail and manufacturing markets. Information regarding NEC Solutions America can be found at www.necsam.com.