New York Agency to Use Spillman Software for Efficient, County-Wide Data Sharing

Spillman Technologies’ customer support and reliability cited as reasons for purchase.

CORTLAND, N.Y. – The Cortland County Department of Emergency Response and Communications in New York has chosen Spillman Technologies for its Records Management System (RMS), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Jail Management Software (JMS), and mobile software. Spillman’s integrated suite will help the county’s only Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) improve its dispatch efficiency to all county emergency response agencies through advanced data sharing capabilities.

Scott Roman, Director of the Department of Emergency Response and Communications, said they chose Spillman for complete, county-wide data sharing. The new system will increase efficiency, from initial calls for service to court proceedings.

“Our biggest thing is we were looking for increased productivity from start to finish,” said Roman. “What starts with dispatcher, flows to the officer and the jail and then eventually to the district attorney’s office. It will increase officer efficiency. Rather than having to print everything out, the district attorney’s office will eventually have the ability to look at completed reports as cases are closed out.”

Cortland County Legislative Representative Kevin Whitney pointed out that they will now also be able to share CAD information with neighboring Tompkins County, also a Spillman customer.

“We had an incident where a bus caught on fire a mile away from the Tompkins county line. A lady called on a cell phone and it went to a cell tower in Tompkins County. If we had a CAD2CAD interface, [the call transfer and response] would have been seamless, but [the dispatcher] had to hang up from the call and then call Cortland.”

Because both counties will have Spillman’s CAD2CAD Interface, information from emergency calls from cell phones close to the county line can be shared. Call locations will have their addresses verified on a map so either county can take calls and dispatch the closest available units.

“The CAD2CAD module will allow dispatchers in both counties to work on a CAD call at the same time,” said Roman. “We’ll have better customer service because we won’t have to transfer or lose calls.”

Both men are familiar with the system and the company, having used it in previous roles, and spoke about the customer service and support advantages of having a true partnership with Spillman.

“Spillman, it is very evident, is a partner,” said Whitney. “[Spillman says], ‘This is your system; tell us how we can make it better.’ If you’re on the phone to make a support ticket, they are trying to figure out the problem while you’re on the phone. And most of the time they can figure it out then.”

“We chose Spillman because of the positive customer service and it is the complete package,” added Roman.

Spillman Technologies President & CEO Lance Clark said, “We have seen some tremendous growth in New York and are very excited about our partnership with Cortland County. We’re looking forward to getting them the system integration and vendor support they have been lacking as well as connecting them to other agencies across jurisdictional boundaries.”

The Cortland County Department of Emergency Response and Communications will go live with the new software in April, 2015. The agency is one of 28 agencies in New York using Spillman software.

