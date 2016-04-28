Pike County Adopts Spillman’s Cloud Dispatch Solution

Kentucky agency chooses Nova platform for searching capabilities and ease of use

Pikeville, Ky. –The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has chosen Spillman Technologies’ web-based product, Nova, for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) use. The dispatch center will use the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to help streamline its process and maintain more accurate records.

Pike County logged call notes by hand before deciding to look for a system that would allow personnel to easily store and access more detailed information. Dispatch supervisor Vickie Smith said that Nova’s advanced searching capabilities have been very helpful in speeding up daily processes for the agency.

“The searching makes it so easy to find the statistics we need,” Smith said. “We can now search and find out what areas are the most prone to accidents, burglaries, thefts, and more, and decide which areas need extra patrol.”

In addition to the searching capabilities, Smith said agency personnel appreciate being able to easily edit and add natures to align with the unique needs of the agency. Using the Nova system for dispatch has also made it easier to track what individual units have done during their shifts and how long they spend responding to each incident. When asked about her experience working with Spillman, Smith said the customer service was helpful and responsive and that she would recommend Spillman and the Nova product to another agency like Pike County.

“I would tell [the agency] how easy the system is to use, how easy it is to keep up with all the activity, and how helpful support is with Spillman,” Smith said. “It was a very easy transition and the customer service is wonderful. I would definitely recommend the Nova CAD system to any agency.”

Nova offers public safety agencies a cutting-edge, scalable solution for records, dispatch, and jail management. Small agencies face many of the same technology needs as their larger counterparts and require software that meets those needs without overstretching budgetary or staffing constraints. As a SaaS product, Nova provides these smaller organizations with affordable data access on any device with an internet connection. Spillman securely stores all agency data and provides regular updates and maintenance to the software itself, alleviating the need for the agency to hire in-house IT personnel, purchase expensive hardware, install software, set up networks, perform software upgrades, and maintain physical servers.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department is the second agency in Kentucky to adopt Spillman Nova and joins five other Spillman public safety agencies in the state.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.