Record Number of Customers Receive Hands-On Software Training at Spillman’s 2012 Users Conference

Conference includes a concert by multiplatinum group Lonestar, motivational message from mountaineer Eric Alexander

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Nearly 600 attendees from 285 public safety agencies across the country gathered in Salt Lake City today to kick off a week of networking opportunities, hands-on training, and previews of the latest software innovations from Spillman Technologies at this year’s annual Users’ Conference.

Spillman CEO Lance Clark opened the conference today with a state of the company address, highlighting Spillman’s stability and growth. The company recently celebrated welcoming its 1,000th customer nationwide and has added 68 new customers since last year’s conference. Clark focused on the long-term partnerships Spillman looks to develop with each of its customers; at the conference’s closing banquet, the company will recognize customers celebrating their 10-, 15-, 20-, and 25-year anniversaries with Spillman.

Accomplished skier, climber, and mountaineer Eric Alexander provided the conference keynote and continued the theme of partnership and trust. Alexander guided his blind friend, Erik Weihenmayer, to the highest points on three separate continents, Mt. Everest in Asia, Mt. Elbrus in Europe, and Mt. Kosclusko in Australia.

Tonight, the conference will host multiplatinum country music group Lonestar. The group, which has had 10 No. 1 country hits including “Amazed” and “I’m Already There”, will perform a private concert for Users’ Conference attendees under the stars at Deer Valley Resort amphitheater in Park City, Utah.

The attendance for this year’s conference is the largest in the conference’s more than 20-year history, and attendees will experience more learning opportunities than ever before. Forty new classes were added based on feedback from previous conference attendees. In total, public safety professionals can choose from more than 90 classes designed to help them maximize their public safety software systems through training and hands-on certifications.

For the first time, the Spillman Users’ Conference also offers an Executive Track with leadership-style classes designed specifically for chiefs and sheriffs. Another addition to the conference roster is the Partner Track, which offers education on products and services provided by Spillman industry partners like HipLink®, Priority Dispatch, Solutions II, and Athena Advanced Networks.

Attendees will also be able to preview new software developments from the new 6.2 release as well as provide valuable feedback to the research and design team through usability testing, focus groups, and a virtual idea wall.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.