Software Training, Innovations, and Networking Highlight This Year’s Spillman Users’ Conference

2014 conference includes a private appearance by Jim Gaffigan, keynote address from Jeff Skiles

SALT LAKE CITY – Spillman Technologies welcomed more than 650 attendees from more than 330 public safety agencies across the country in Salt Lake City today to kick off four days of networking and educational opportunities, hands-on workshops, and previews of the latest software innovations at the company’s annual Users’ Conference.

Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark opened the conference with a state of the company address. Clark’s remarks highlighted Spillman’s stability and growth, including the addition of 128 new customers since last year’s conference and highlighted this year’s conference theme: “Leveraging Technology. Exchanging Knowledge. Applying Solutions.” Following Clark’s remarks, Spillman R&D manager, Josh Smith highlighted enhancements to the Spillman system. Smith announced an updated Product Ideas forum where users can submit ideas, comment, and vote on the future of Spillman products. Smith also unveiled a new eSign feature available to all Spillman customers. With it, agencies can use Topaz-brand signature-readers or Windows tablets to include digital signatures on Jail or Records reports. Smith also showcased Spillman’s new Field Incident Form, which will give field officers a fast and efficient way to create detailed and NIBRS validated incident forms in the field, directly in the Spillman system.

This year’s keynote address was given by Jeff Skiles, Co-Pilot of U.S. Airways Flight 1549 – the “Miracle on the Hudson.” His remarks centered on the lessons and training required when the engines of the Airbus A320 he was copiloting failed after takeoff from New York’s La Guardia Airport loaded with 155 passengers and crew, forcing the pilots to land on the Hudson River in New York.

At this year’s Evening Event at the Salt Palace Convention Center, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Jim Gaffigan will take the stage for a private event for Spillman customers. Gaffigan is a top-touring comedian whose CDs and DVDs have reached multi-platinum sales. He is a mainstay on television and the big screen and made his Broadway debut in 2011.

Classes at Spillman’s Users’ Conference focus on specific training to fit the needs of every department at an agency. During this week’s conference, attendees can choose from more than 90 beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes in 13 different tracks designed to help each agency maximize the investment in its Spillman system. With a variety of best practices courses, attendees will also have the opportunity to hear directly from other customers about how they have optimized their Spillman systems. This year, Spillman will also offer a Linux lineup of classes in addition to Windows and UNIX operating system tracks.

The annual conference will come to a close with an awards banquet where Spillman will recognize customers celebrating their 10-, 15-, 20-, or 25-year anniversaries with Spillman. Nearly 45 percent of customers have been with Spillman for 10 or more years and 15 percent for 20 or more years. Spillman will also recognize the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as the “Customer Innovation Award” winner for 2014 for its submission, “Disaster Recovery Using Redundant Servers & Storage in Physically Separate Locations.”

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,200 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.