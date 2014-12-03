Spillman Citadex Named One of APCO’s 2014 Hot Products

Salt Lake City, Utah – The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), the world’s largest organization of public safety communications professionals, has named Citadex a Hot Product of 2014. Citadex is the new web-based, or hosted, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution from Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Spillman’s Citadex CAD gives call takers and dispatchers a comprehensive tool to dispatch calls, manage information from multiple calls, and provide the most up-to-date information to responding field personnel. Other Citadex modules include a hosted Records Management Solution (RMS) and Jail Management Solution (JMS).



As a web-based, or hosted, software system, all Citadex data is securely stored and maintained offsite, eliminating the need for a dedicated server administrator. By removing this expense, Citadex provides access to a world-class software experience that has previously not been available to smaller public safety agencies. Citadex can be used on any device with Internet access and a web browser, including a desktop computer, a laptop, or smartphone, and does not require lengthy or rigorous setup. Originally designed for users with minimal experience in public safety software, the Citadex platform requires little upfront training.



For more information about Spillman Citadex, visit www.citadex.com.



Established in 2007, Hot Products is an annual editorial program by APCO International and Public Safety Communications magazine that identifies products and features that meet a newly identified need, make substantial improvements over previous releases, or improves health, safety, or otherwise makes the job easier for both telecommunicators and personnel in the field. Products are submitted for review during the annual APCO International conference and are selected by an anonymous team made up of public safety communications professionals that specifically examine new products that have been released, or substantially revised, since the previous conference. After the conference, the editor and the APCO Editorial Advisory Committee select the best new products to be featured in the Hot Products article in the November issue of Public Safety Communications.

