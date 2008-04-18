Spillman Helps County Jail Retrieve Data, Manage Growth

Software improves Douglas County’s inmate booking and imaging capabilities

Douglas County, Kan. —When officials at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas needed to streamline the operation of their correctional facility, they turned to Spillman Technologies.

The sheriff’s office needed a system that would help personnel easily retrieve data and quickly evaluate the physical and mental condition of an inmate, said Corrections Undersheriff Kenneth Massey. The agency was also looking for a system that would streamline efficiency by eliminating duplicate data entry in the booking and release processes.

Spillman was able to meet those needs, Smoots said, and provided the sheriff’s office with a system that the agency can tailor to meet their unique requirements.

“The corrections division liked Spillman software’s ability to be customized,” he said. “This, coupled with an intensive training package, is very impressive.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office purchased Spillman’s Integrated Hub; Jail Records, Imaging, Personnel Management and Civil Process modules; and the Live-Scan Fingerprinting interface. The agency went live with the system in February.

Douglas County has approximately 100,000 residents and is home to three universities. It is the second-fastest growing area in the state, Massey said, making it difficult to plan for the area’s future.

“One of the major law enforcement challenges faced by Douglas County is data retrieval and (using those numbers) to project future growth,” he said. “We hope that contracting with Spillman for updated software will enhance data collection and retrieval, helping us to meet our goal.”

Douglas County Sheriff Ken McGovern said he believes Spillman will help the department’s warrants, civil processes, training, and corrections divisions work together more efficiently. Spillman’s Integrated Hub will provide a centralized database where each of the divisions can access information in real time.

“The sheriff’s office looks forward to working with Spillman Technologies and hopes that the contracted software will enhance and streamline staff operations at the Douglas County Correctional Facility,” he said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is one of five agencies in Kansas and more than 700 agencies nationwide using Spillman software.

“We are confident that Spillman solutions will help the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office easily retrieve critical data and manage future growth,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.