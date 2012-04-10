Spillman Technologies Announces 1,000th Customer

Wisconsin agency becomes the 1,000th public safety agency to purchase Spillman software

Salt Lake City, UT – Spillman Technologies recently welcomed its 1,000th public safety software customer, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark said that achieving 1,000 customers is a huge milestone for Spillman.

“We are thrilled to announce our 1,000th Spillman customer,” Clark said. “We believe that this achievement speaks to Spillman’s dedication to pairing innovative public safety products with the best customer service in the industry. Our focus has always been on creating lasting partnerships with our customers, and we’re pleased that our growing customer base reflects that.”

During its nearly three decades in business, the Utah-based company has grown from three employees to more than 200. Spillman has never been merged or sold and has been named one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies for five years running by Inc. magazine.

Founder Richard Spillman created the concept for Spillman Technologies as a college student at Utah State University in 1978. The company released its first public safety software product for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 and has exclusively served the public safety industry since.

“When Spillman was founded, I never would have dreamed that the company would eventually serve tens of thousands of people across the nation,” he said. “I’m proud to say that today, Spillman continues to grow and remains committed to providing customers with public safety software they can rely on backed by a stable company they can trust.”

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office purchased Spillman’s CAD, records, mobile, personnel, and corrections solutions on Feb. 27. When it goes live in 2013, the agency will be one of more than 70 customers in Wisconsin using Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 65,000 personnel at police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.