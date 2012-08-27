Spillman Technologies Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Company has provided innovative public safety software and an award-winning workplace since 1982

SALT LAKE CITY , Utah. – Spillman Technologies is marking 30 years of providing industry-leading public safety software to agencies across the nation. The company was founded in August of 1982, and serves more than 1,000 agencies in 37 states.

“Our determination to create cutting-edge products and our goal of providing industry-leading customer service has kept our company growing for more than three decades,” says Spillman President and CEO Lance Clark. “We hope that this dedication to innovation and service will propel us into the next thirty years and beyond.”

The anniversary falls on a landmark year for Spillman Technologies. The company welcomed its 1,000th public safety customer in April and was named one of Inc. magazine’s “5,000 fastest-growing companies” for the sixth consecutive year earlier this month.

The concept for Spillman began in the late 1970s, when founder Richard Spillman began work on a class project for a computer science course at Utah State University. The assignment was to develop a tax roll and budgetary accounting system for Cache County, Utah. While working with county officials, Richard learned of the county’s need for a law enforcement software program to manage records and information.

Richard soon realized that Cache County’s needs were industry-wide. He began to develop a public safety software system that would meet the requirements of Cache County and help other public safety agencies move toward electronic data collection. On Aug. 30, 1982, the company was incorporated under the name of Spillman Data Systems.

“When I first started working on my senior project at Cache County, I thought I saw a business opportunity,” Richard said. “However, in my wildest dreams, I never saw what it has become today.”

Today, Spillman Technologies is headquartered in Salt Lake City and has 220 employees. Spillman has been named one of Utah Business Magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For” in 2010 and 2011, and has been recognized by Utah’s Department of Workforce Services for the last three years as one of “Utah’s Best Places to Work.”

Richard is quick to name what he believes is one of the biggest factors contributing to this success.

“If I have learned one bit of wisdom that I can pass along it is this: Surround yourself with excellent people. If you want to build an outstanding organization you cannot do it with anything less,” he said.

The company will mark its anniversary tonight with an outdoor carnival, barbeque, and movie for employees and their families.

