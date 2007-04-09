Spillman Technologies Helps City of Riverdale, Ga. Integrate Public Safety Data

Spillman software expands department operations

RIVERDALE, GA. – In Clayton County, Ga., the Riverdale Police Department is using a new high-tech software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

With 36 sworn officers and 20 civilian personnel, the department is armed with cutting-edge solutions for computer-aided dispatch, records management, and mobile communications.

“Spillman is the final leg of a four-year process to integrate the collection of data between our police, fire, courts, and code enforcement teams, while providing the highest level of on-demand access to all of our public safety professionals,” said Michael Lockett, director of technology and voice communications for the City of Riverdale.

Located 20 minutes south of Atlanta and five minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Riverdale’s relatively small police department continually faces the challenges of widespread growth, requiring greater efficiency on the part of all public safety agencies. Now that the new software is in place, Lockett said he is reminded daily that his decision to purchase and implement the Spillman system was the right choice.

“I’m most pleased when an officer discovers yet another solution that better allows him or her to improve their performance,” said Lockett. “With a total of 14 years of professional experience in information and technology that has included large-scale technology implementations, I believe that utilizing Spillman’s technological expertise has been one of the best decisions that I’ve made in my career.”

The city spent three years researching other public safety software providers and contacting local agencies using the Spillman solution.

“We quickly found that it worked well, beyond the expectations of the command staff and patrolmen, providing a real technical advantage to all,” said Lockett. “It’s truly a first-rate solution that addresses all the needs of a local government agency from first responders to the office staff … it’s an all-in-one, completely integrated package.”

Using Spillman’s mobile solution, the department has increased the visibility of patrol officers by tracking each unit’s position in the field. Additionally, each patrol officer has the ability to access all system data tools, such as creating reports on-scene. Lockett said the department has also significantly improved its records management and workflow processes.

“Case numbers are now generated with the original call for service and then managed through the whole process to the close of the case or involvement,” said Lockett.

But above all, Lockett said he is most impressed with how Spillman employees demonstrated such a high level of customer service throughout his experience purchasing and implementing the new software.

“Our experience has been exceptional,” said Lockett. “We feel we’ve established a true partnership with Spillman that will aid us in improving the quality of life for our citizens and protect the lives of our public safety professionals.”

“We’re very pleased to be able to assist Riverdale Police Department with its dispatch, records, and mobile technology needs,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “The department is taking advantage of cutting-edge tools that greatly expand daily operations, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with the agency’s personnel.”

The Riverdale Police Department has been using the new system since December 4, 2006. The police department joins 11 other public safety agencies in Georgia using Spillman solutions.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.