Spillman to introduce new CAD map, mobile app at APCO Conference and Expo

Demonstrations of on-premises and cloud-based systems to take place at Orlando event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Salt Lake City-based software vendor Spillman Technologies is set to showcase its public safety offerings as a sponsor at the upcoming Association of Public-Safety Communication Officials’ (APCO) Annual Conference and Expo, which will take place from Aug. 14-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Custom software demonstrations of Spillman’s industry-leading systems will take place at booth 641. APCO attendees are invited to come take a look and have their questions answered about the company’s fully integrated products, including its on-premises solution, Flex. Flex meets the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management (RMS), Mobile, and Analytics needs of nearly 1,600 public safety agencies across the country, and onsite demonstration technicians will showcase the company’s newly designed CAD map and user interface.

Members of Spillman’s Product Management team will be on hand at APCO’s App Island to demonstrate a new native app, Spillman Touch®. The mobile app integrates with Flex to provide agency personnel with a quick and convenient way to access common Flex features using their smartphones and tablets. Personnel in the field can use Spillman Touch to search their agency database for names, property, vehicles, and incidents. In addition, the module helps promote officer safety by displaying records with warrants or red alert warnings. Spillman Touch also allows personnel and supervisors to access real-time call updates by viewing all active calls, call nature, and any assigned units. The app also enables field personnel to take advantage of the native functionality built into their mobile devices, such as the camera, by allowing users to attach images, PDFs, and other files to their reports.

Spillman personnel will also demonstrate the company’s cloud-based public safety software, Nova. This Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provides smaller public safety agencies with a robust, reliable, easy-to-use CAD platform that includes Spillman’s signature integration with records. This complete integration gives dispatchers a comprehensive tool to dispatch calls, manage data from multiple calls, and provide accurate, up-to-date call information to responding personnel in the field.

APCO International is the world’s largest organization of public safety communications professionals. It serves the needs of public safety communications practitioners worldwide - and the welfare of the general public as a whole – by providing complete expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy, and outreach. The 82nd annual conference, which starts Sunday, Aug. 14 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 17, is designed to provide agency decision-makers with the opportunity to network, receive education on pressing public safety communication topics, and view vendor exhibitions.

