Spillman to Showcase Intelligence and Analytics Software at the IACP Conference and Expo

Public safety software leader to demonstrate “seamless and totally unique interface to BAIR Analytics”

ORLANDO – Salt Lake City-based Spillman Technologies will be on hand at the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) 121st Annual Conference and Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Spillman will host demonstrations at booth 2547 of its more than 40 integrated software modules and dozens of interface options, including its two new map-based analytics and community crime software: Spillman Analytics® and CrimeMonitor®.

Attendees can see how Spillman Analytics utilizes a sophisticated, industry-leading interface with BAIR Analytics’ solutions to offer agencies the ability to access full Spillman records from the analytics map without having to open a new program. Attendees can see how field personnel and supervisors can initiate queries from a map, delve into data, and easily determine crime trends and plan responses accordingly. The CrimeMonitor community map allows the public to search nearby crime activity, visualize crime trends, identify hotspots in their neighborhoods and communities, submit anonymous tips, and receive neighborhood watch reports.

Sean Bair, founder and president of BAIR Analytics, said the tight integration between Spillman and BAIR Analytics provides users with one-of-a-kind features.

“Spillman Technologies provides a seamless and totally unique interface to BAIR Analytics, greatly simplifying user implementation and offering a host of key features unavailable through any other source,” said Bair. “Spillman is a highly progressive company that understands the power of predictive analytics in helping agencies prevent, deter, and solve crimes.”

Attendees can also learn about Spillman’s new cloud-based CAD, RMS, and Jail Management product for smaller public safety agencies. The product allows agencies to keep track of name records, vehicle, property, incidents, and more, with a web-based platform that requires no hardware to install. It also gives agencies with limited resources a responsive, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD solution to quickly respond to emergencies and keep dispatched units up-to-date with the newest and most important call information.

The IACP Annual Conference begins Saturday and ends Oct. 28. The conference features renowned keynote speakers, forums and technical workshops, and the largest exhibit hall of products and services in the law enforcement community. It is the premier event for law enforcement, providing thousands of dedicated professionals from across the country and around the world with an exceptional, concentrated forum for learning, collaborating and experiencing new technology.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider serving more than 1,200 police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments, communication centers, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing, Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.