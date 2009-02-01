SunGard Public Sector Releases Intelligence Narcotics Solution

Module for OSSI Public Safety Suite Designed to Collect Classified Information and Track Sensitive Investigations

Lake Mary, Fla. – SunGard Public Sector, a leading provider of technology solutions for local governments, public safety & justice agencies, and K-12 school districts, announced today the release of its Intelligence/Narcotics module for the OSSI Public Safety Suite. Designed to collect classified information, the Intelligence/Narcotics module is ideal for tracking information and observations regarding ongoing drug or conspiracy investigations, and provides a separate and private area to document the investigation within the Records Management System until enough evidence is obtained to make an arrest.

The Intelligence/Narcotics module consists of two separate sub-modules, Intelligence Case Management and Intelligence Investigation Activities. Intelligence Case Management aids supervisors in assigning investigations to detectives and tracking the status of investigations, including the creation of a unique case number, notes to briefly explain the nature of the investigation, a geo-verified address of the target location, and an overall investigation status list defined by the agency.

The Intelligence Investigation Activities module is designed to assist detectives in recording activities and events related to an investigation. Detectives can associate an unlimited number of activities to a single case record and collect information on an unlimited number of individuals associated with each activity. Linked with OSSI’s System Notification (available separately), a detective can receive an e-mail if a targeted name within the Intelligence/Narcotics module appears in any OSSI RMS module, including Accident, Arrest, and Warrant. Compatible with the OSSI Link Analysis Module (available separately), narcotics/intelligence involvements can be graphically displayed to visually illustrate connections among names, locations, vehicles, and phone numbers.



