Ten Agencies Purchase Spillman; 40 Expand Systems in Q2

Agencies are using Spillman to efficiently dispatch calls, complete duties in the field, and submit report data electronically to state officials

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Ten public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the second quarter of 2012, adding to the more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 37 states nationwide that use Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 40 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

The Rawlins Police Department in Wyoming plans to use Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard Module to analyze historical crime data quickly and easily. The department will be able to view comprehensive reports, compiled with information pulled directly from its Spillman system, to help personnel understand trends in crime, quality-of-life, traffic, and accident rates. With fully customizable dashboards for analyzing data, Spillman’s CompStat will help the department proactively address problem areas and set crime-reduction goals for their jurisdiction.

In Illinois, the McCook Police Department plans to use Spillman’s Evidence module to simplify evidence tracking, investigating, safekeeping, and archiving, helping users maintain the chain of custody for every piece of evidence that the agency receives. The agency also purchased the Traffic module, which will allow personnel to track, reference, and record accident, citation, and warning data and help them to make informed decisions about traffic conditions and trends within their community. Users will be able to record data that meets the Model Minimum Uniform Crash Criteria standards, and field prompts will help promote accurate data entry as records are entered into the database.

In Washington, Skagit County Data Processing will be using Spillman InSight to run queries on the databases of participating agencies. Skagit County Data Processing personnel will be able to search other agencies’ databases for names, associated images, vehicles, property information, and other records, even if those agencies are using disparate software systems.

New sales:

• Encampment Police Department, Wyo.

• Fayette County E911, W. Va.

• Jasonville Police Department, Ind.

• McCook Police Department, Ill.

• Michigantown Marshal’s Office, Ind.*

• Peachtree City Fire Department, Ga.*

• Portland Fire Department, Texas

• Rawlins Police Department, Wyo.

• Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Wis.

• Whetstone Fire District, Ariz.*

Add-on sales highlights:

• Boulder City Fire Department, Colo.

• Box Elder County Sheriff, Utah

• Buena Park Police Department, Calif.

• Carbon County Sheriff, Utah

• E-Com, Ill.

• Floyd County Sheriff, Colo.

• Mason County Sheriff, Wash.

• Skagit County Data Processing, Wash.

• Sublette County Sheriff, Wyo.

• Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Colo.