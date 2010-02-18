Texas agencies benefit from Spillman’s free upgrades

Lamb and Midland Counties enhance cutting-edge software systems

Littlefield, TEXAS – Public safety agencies in Texas are benefitting from Spillman Technologies’ policy of providing customers with free software enhancements, allowing them to consistently sustain a state-of-the-art software system without having to pay additional costs for system upgrades.

The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office plans to go live with its new Spillman system in May. After searching for a new software vendor for three years, the agency was impressed by Spillman’s dedication to free enhancements, said Scott Say, Lamb County Sheriff’s Office project manager and IT director.

“Lamb County paid annual maintenance to our previous vendor for well over 20 years, only to discover that ‘free upgrades included’ was going to cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars more to move to a Windows-based platform,” said Say. “Spillman customers don’t have these unwelcome financial surprises and headaches.”

The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office purchased Spillman’s Records Management, Mobile Communications, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Corrections Management, and Resource Management solutions in November 2009. Spillman is also providing the sheriff’s office with a two-way interface that will allow them to easily share data with the Lamb County courts system using software from New Dawn.

Another Texas agency, Midland County, has been receiving free Spillman software upgrades for more than 20 years. Recently, the county upgraded free-of-charge from Spillman version 4.6 to Spillman version 6.1, a major upgrade allowing personnel to quickly complete state-mandated jail standards reports and benefit from the enhanced features of Spillman’s Commissary Management module.

“This upgrade will give us the opportunity to take advantage of the newest version of Spillman software which will be very beneficial to our officers,” said Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.

Every 12 to 18 months, Spillman releases an upgraded version of existing software, including new features and enhancements. Customers with annual maintenance agreements receive these upgrades at no charge, along with technical support to assist them through every step of the upgrade process.

