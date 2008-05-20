Toms River Police Department Boosts Mapping, Dispatch Capabilities With Spillman Technologies

High-tech software to increase efficiency and improve officer safety

TOMS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Toms River Police Department has adopted a new public safety software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Toms River Police Chief Michael Mastronardy said he believes the software will help keep officers out of harm’s way. Using Spillman’s Pin Mapping module, officers can easily track criminal activities and visualize crime trends by plotting incidents on a map.

When responding to a call, field officers can use laptop computers to communicate instantly with other personnel, search for electronic records contained in their agency’s database, and view a map showing the location of all fleet units.

“The department believes that searching capabilities, along with the mapping of crime and officers’ locations will enhance officer safety,” Mastronardy said.

Toms River Police Department created a committee and spent two years evaluating public safety software vendors before deciding on Spillman, he said. The department is now one of five agencies in New Jersey and more than 700 agencies nationwide using Spillman software.

The agency went live with Spillman’s Integrated Hub, Records, Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections, Fire/EMS, and Resources solutions on April 15.

“Two things about this implementation have made me proud,” Mastronardy said. “First, the dedication and hard work of Toms River’s skilled officers and employees, and second, the top of the line product we have selected.”

The software will enable agency personnel to easily search an integrated database for information on suspects, property and evidence. They will be able to store an unlimited amount of intelligence data on criminal hangouts, suspicious vehicles, and the activities of individuals or groups.

Using Spillman’s InSight, the department will have the ability to share data with other law enforcement agencies. The ability to access name records, arrests, citations, and images collected in other jurisdictions will help Toms River improve their investigations and prevent and solve crimes.

Toms River Police Department serves approximately 100,000 residents across its 40-square-mile jurisdiction, in what is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.

“We believe that Spillman’s innovative software will help Toms River Police Department improve incident response time, manage their database, and improve officer safety,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “We are excited to enter into a partnership with this growing community.”

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.