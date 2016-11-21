Tukwila PD adopts Spillman Flex for records management and analytics

Washington agency chooses Spillman Technologies for single-source database and analytical capabilities

TUKWILA, Wash. – Tukwila Police Department has chosen Spillman Technologies as its new public safety software vendor, purchasing the Utah-based company’s on-premises Records Management System (RMS), Flex. The police department chose the Flex system in order to increase efficiency and improve agency analytics, and joins more than 150 other public safety and private security agencies in Washington currently using Spillman software.

The Tukwila agency includes more than 70 sworn officers and serves a population of about 20,000. Chief of Police Mike Villa explained that the police department had been looking for a more modern software system that would allow personnel to streamline their processes of record-keeping and better serve their community. The police department signed with Spillman in December, 2015.

“I was looking for a system that would be easy to navigate and intuitive for the user, give us analytical capabilities, reduce duplication of work, and bring us into the 21st century,” Villa said. “The Spillman Flex system gives us the ability to consolidate multiple systems into one platform, which will enable our officers to respond quicker to citizen needs and allow for them to spend even more time out on the streets versus in the office writing reports.”

The Flex system is built around a single-source database, with various software modules integrated into a centralized Hub of records. This means that Tukwila personnel will have access to accurate data in real-time, without having to deal with duplicate records scattered around multiple systems.

“The tools and features available will also allow us to gather analytical data quicker, which will assist us in adapting to our community’s needs,” he said.

Tukwila’s analytical capabilities will improve with the addition of modules such as Spillman Analytics and the CompStat Management Dashboard, which integrate seamlessly with the Flex database. Spillman Analytics provides personnel with a map-based tool for monitoring crime trends within their jurisdiction, while the CompStat Management Dashboard gives command staff a full array of agency statistics such as crimes, accidents, and traffic citations in easy-to-analyze charts and graphs. Chief Villa explained that these new capabilities will translate into better service for the community.

“It will make [the officers] more efficient, provide better information, and free up time so that they can be more accessible and visible in the community,” Villa explained. “At the end of the day, it will contribute to the City of Tukwila being a safer community.”

About Spillman Technologies:

Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.