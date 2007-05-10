Uintah Basin Agencies Prepare To Share Data With Assistance From Spillman Technologies

Salt Lake City, UT – Seven public safety agencies in Utah’s Uintah Basin area are preparing to share data and build interoperability using high-tech solutions from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

With Vernal Police Department Chief Gary Jensen driving the project, the Uintah Basin Communications Governing Board purchased the Spillman system using a generous grant from the Permanent Community Impact Board. The new software system will connect regional agencies including the Uintah, Daggett, and Duchesne county sheriff’s offices; the Vernal, Naples, and Roosevelt police departments; and the Uintah Basin Consolidated Communications Center.

“I have used the Spillman product while working with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office before I became the chief of police in Vernal,” said Jensen. “I was impressed with the versatility and user-friendly nature of the product and felt that it could really benefit our tri-county area.”

The Spillman software will allow participating agencies to access vital information stored in local, state, and national databases in real time. For example, agencies will be able to quickly search for information such as drivers’ licenses, warrants, stolen vehicles, missing persons, and criminal histories.

“The major benefit that we are excited about is the information sharing available to all of the agencies that we are dispatching for,” said Laconna Davis, supervisor at the Uintah Basin Consolidated Communications Center.

Davis said that dispatchers are looking forward to using Spillman’s Geobase feature, a Geographical Information System (GIS) that creates an integrated database of geo-referenced points to accurately map and pinpoint locations.

“Our counties have made this a priority with the new Spillman purchase,” said Davis. “This will alleviate a lot of stress and decision making when we have the mapping side for the dispatchers.”

Spillman’s Mobile Communications and Computer-Aided Dispatch products will also provide interoperability between local Utah Highway Patrol officers and the Uintah Basin agencies. Each agency will be linked with all other public safety agencies in Utah using Spillman through the InSight product, Spillman’s multi-jurisdictional data sharing tool.

“I think the greatest asset that we will gain from Spillman is the interoperability, agency to agency, as the county sheriff agencies and three city police agencies come together to share data,” said Jensen. “I am very excited to be moving toward a consolidated effort by all law enforcement agencies within the Uintah Basin. Coming together for the success of all is huge and unprecedented in our area.”

According to Jensen, the software project may present some new geographical challenges because of the extensive area involved. But he is more than optimistic about the outcome.

“With any multi-jurisdictional effort there will also be hurdles as we attempt to set up and implement the system,” said Jensen. “As I am certain our success will dictate, we will be much more effective law enforcement practitioners and move from a largely reactive enforcement stance to a proactive stance.”

The Uintah Basin public safety agencies join 93 other public safety agencies in Utah using Spillman. The agencies went live with the new system on April 2.

“We are excited to partner with the Uintah Basin tri-county agencies in building a truly interoperable system that will benefit the entire region,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “We look forward to meeting their data sharing needs with our integrated, high-tech solutions.”

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at nearly 700 agencies nationwide.