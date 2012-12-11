West Virginia’s Largest 911 Center Selects New World Systems’ Dispatch Solution

TROY, Mich. - Kanawha County, W.Va. Metro Emergency Operations Center (Metro 911) is implementing New World Systems’ Aegis™ Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution to improve emergency response through integrated mapping and automated dispatch tools.

“New World’s software is the best match for Metro 911 in technology, implementation methodology and future direction,” said Russell Emrick, Deputy Director of Technology. “It is configurable, easy to use and offers the most impressive mapping solution we’ve seen. A solid track record for customer support was also important to us. All of the references we spoke with mentioned New World’s outstanding customer service, which is hard to find with other vendors.”

New World’s CAD will allow Metro 911 to leverage Kanawha County’s extensive GIS data to help dispatchers quickly locate emergencies and send the closest first responders. It will also save significant time for dispatchers with easy-to-use screens and more instant access to information.

“Time is of the essence in our job,” said Lieutenant Paul Dryden. “All of the dispatchers felt New World’s software was the most user-friendly solution we evaluated. That, and the integrated mapping, will provide more information and help speed the processing of calls.”

Covering a geographic area of 911 square miles, Metro 911 receives more calls for service than any other county in West Virginia. New World’s CAD, built on the Microsoft® platform with embedded ESRI® mapping, will help Metro 911 better serve a population of more than 200,000 residents.

