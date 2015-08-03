Zetron Releases Its NEW AcomNOVUS Console System

Zetron announces the release of its new AcomNOVUS dispatch system. Utilizing an enterprise-class server architecture that supports the full use of IP technology, AcomNOVUS delivers the unmatched customization for which Zetron’s Acom platform is known in a high-capacity system that also offers the industry’s highest levels of availability.

Redmond, WA, U.S.A., (July, 2015) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced the release of its Advanced Communications (AcomNOVUS) integrated command-and-control system. Based on Zetron’s proven Acom solution, AcomNOVUS utilizes an enterprise-class server architecture to build on the established Acom system that is used in complex communication centers throughout the world. As a result, AcomNOVUS delivers the unmatched customization for which Zetron’s Acom platform is known—it can be customized to meet the most exacting operational and user requirements—in a high-capacity IP-based system that also offers the industry’s

highest levels of availability.

AcomNOVUS is also the most flexible and capable console system on the market. It provides the seamless integration of telephone and radio technologies that other console solutions are unable to provide in a single system. In addition, its easy-to-use web-based configuration and maintenance tools can be accessed from any PC, laptop, or tablet on the system. And because AcomNOVUS is so adaptable, it can easily be expanded and updated as the need arises. This allows organizations to keep their communication technologies current and within budget. At the same time, the system’s extensive support for legacy technologies allows customers to transition to newer equipment at their own pace.

“AcomNOVUS expands on the powerful benefits of Acom by delivering them through an advanced architecture that supports the full use of IP technology,” said Zetron product manager, Daniel Oliphant. “It also provides the leadingedge performance capabilities required to support additional advanced features and functionality, such as end-to-end

encryption, flexible audio routing, and mobile operations that are becoming increasingly important to our customers.”

About Zetron

Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides communications systems designed to equip the entire missioncritical control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine IP-based dispatch, NG9-1-1 call-taking, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, video surveillance and security solutions, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron backs its products with technical support and project-management services known for their expertise and responsiveness. Zetron has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and numerous field locations; and a worldwide network

of resellers, system integrators and distributors. Zetron has installed thousands of systems and over 25,000 console positions worldwide. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation. www.zetron.com

