OnTerra Systems introduces new version of MapSavvy web map service

New version of MapSavvy Web Map Service features original & updated Bing Maps aerial imagery for use by business, research teams & government, at half the price of many web map imagery services

DENVER — OnTerra Systems today introduced a new version of its MapSavvy aerial imagery service and a corresponding new website: www.MapSavvy.com. MapSavvy is an affordable Web Map Service providing OGC-compliant images for anyone who needs aerial images in the course of their work or research.

Typical users of MapSavvy are GIS and CAD professionals from business, research, or government organizations that need to use aerial imagery as part of projects, presentations, reports, or visual analysis of trends. Examples of MapSavvy users include:

Architects & Developers: Architects and developers use MapSavvy in GIS and CAD applications to obtain aerial imagery of construction sites to incorporate into projects, proposals, and presentations that show where new buildings or structures would be located in the context of an existing built environment.

New MapSavvy Aerial Imagery Service Allows Users to Access Both Original Bing Maps Imagery and 2017 Updates to Bing Maps Imagery

The new MapSavvy aerial imagery service offers the flexibility of access to original Bing Maps imagery as well as the new updated aerial imagery introduced in 2017. The original Bing Maps imagery offers the highest resolution. The newly updated Bing Maps imagery offers the most up-to-date imagery of developed areas that have undergone changes to streets and buildings, or wild land areas that have seen changes due to geological shifts or wild fires.

“By offering MapSavvy users access to the original Bing Maps imagery and the new updated imagery, users get the best of both worlds,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “This new version of MapSavvy lets users access original Bing Maps imagery if their application requires high-resolution images, or access recently updated Bing maps imagery if they require the most up-to-date images showing changes to cityscapes or wild lands.”

MapSavvy by OnTerra Systems Costs Less Than Half of What Many Other Aerial Imagery Services Are Charging

MapSavvy offers an affordable imagery platform in which users can subscribe, and gain access to 20,000 image requests per year for up to five users. An annual MapSavvy subscription costs just $500 per year, and costs half of what many other aerial imagery services are charging. To sign up for the MapSavvy aerial imagery service, visit: www.MapSavvy.com

About MapSavvy

MapSavvy is an affordable Web Map Service developed by U.S.-based OnTerra Systems. Introduced in 2011, MapSavvy allows users to cost-effectively access aerial imagery from Bing Maps for use in business, research, and government organizations. MapSavvy costs $500 per year for up to 5 users, and allows access to 20,000 image requests per year; this is half the cost of many comparable web map services. For more information about MapSavvy, visit: www.MapSavvy.com