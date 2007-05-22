BlueStreak Connect Launches First Easy-to-Use Automated Field Reporting System for Community Police Departments

New Managed Services Solution Provides Powerful, Affordable, Hassle-Free Mobile Field Reporting For Local Law Enforcement

LITTLETON, COLO. –BlueStreak Connect announced today the availability of Connect Suite, the first powerful, affordable , easy-to-use automated field reporting system designed specifically for the needs of small-to-mid sized law enforcement organizations. Connect Suite is a managed services solution that provides comprehensive field reporting capabilities while eliminating the need for costly technical resources, hardware investments and maintenance costs.

“The cost of running a local police department has risen to over $93,000 per sworn officer or $200 per local resident,” said Steve Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of BlueStreak Connect. “BlueStreak is now offering local police departments a powerful field reporting capability once only available for much larger metropolitan police departments, at a cost that’s less than $2 per day per officer.

The Connect Suite Solution Connect Suite is an easy-to-learn, easy-to-use system for police officers to collect, query, report, manage and share information on virtually any law enforcement incident. The Suite is comprised of Connect Interviewer, a questionnaire-based tool for data collection and a routing engine to secure electronic approvals; Connect Inquiry, that provides access to local departmental information; Connect Mobile, data collection and reporting for mobile environments; and Connect Statistics, a “dashboard presentation” of real-time departmental statistics. Connect Suite supports NIEM and GJXDM standards allowing for easy information exchange and sharing between jurisdictions.

Connect Suite is able to automate field reporting for virtually any type of report from traffic accidents, firearms and drug violations and arrests, to criminal investigations, 911 responses, patrolling, detention, or corrections.

BlueStreak Connect is the only company offering user-based pricing as a Managed Service Provider, where police chiefs or counties pay-as-they-go with forms completion starting at $50 per download.

According to Bureau of Justice Statistics, over 50% of police departments are still using paper as the primary method of transmitting criminal incident reports. “With BlueStreak Connect solutions, smaller, local police departments can help their officers spend more time ‘on the street’ protecting citizens instead of ‘behind the desk’ filling out reports,” said Paul Smith, President and Chief Marketing Officer of BlueStreak Connect. “Our managed service solution removes the operational costs and burden typically associated with in-house field reporting systems while increasing the productivity of the local community police officer.”

About BlueStreak Connect

BlueStreak Connect, founded in 2007, specializes in delivering automated solutions designed specifically for small and medium size law enforcement operations. Connect Suite, the company’s core technology is an automated mobile field reporting system that enables officers to collect, query, report, manage and share information on virtually any law enforcement incident. The company’s corporate offices are located in Littleton, Colorado. Please visit: www.bluestreakconnect.com.