South Bay LA selects Mark43 to modernize public safety technology

NEW YORK – Mark43, developer of a cloud-based public safety software platform, today announced they have been selected to modernize technology for the South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority (RCC) following an intensive, competitive bidding process.

Effective immediately, Mark43 will begin project development for the region’s first bidirectional system for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management (RMS). For instance, the updated technology will allow dispatchers to instantly access a history of police reports at a particular location and better inform first responders. The RCC services the cities of Gardena, Hawthorne, and Manhattan Beach, and provides communications services to El Segundo and Hermosa Beach -- processing hundreds of thousands of police and fire incidents each year.

“We are thrilled to work with the South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority to modernize their technology systems and strengthen the tools our first responders rely on every day,” said Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO Scott Crouch.

Mark43’s team spent hundreds of hours in the field with public safety agencies nationwide in order to better understand and build effective tools for first responders. Already in use in the Metropolitan Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies in Washington D.C., Mark43’s platform is proven to significantly reduce reporting times for first responders and stands to vastly improve information sharing across the consortium of South Bay cities served by the RCC.

The RCC plans to launch Mark43’s software platform in 2017.

About Mark43

Mark43 creates intuitive information management and analysis software for first responders. Leveraging innovative cloud-based software and technology, Mark43 enables departments of all sizes to be more efficient in their reporting and provides cutting-edge analysis to aid in their investigations. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.