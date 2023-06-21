Pimloc launches audio redaction for the law enforcement sector

Anonymises personally identifiable information (PII) in audio-video evidence.

THE STRAND, London - Pimloc, a leading AI video privacy and analytics company, today announces the launch of new audio redaction capabilities to its industry-leading Secure Redact SaaS platform. The new feature, which is available through Pimloc’s integration with Medialogix - a specialist provider of Digital Evidence Management Systems (DEMS) to a large number of police forces in the UK - enables users to selectively anonymise audio in video evidence to comply with data protection regulation when shared in court, with the public or in Subject Access Requests (SARs).

A major shift has taken place in recent years as the use of audio-video capture by law enforcement continues to rise. Footage from Body Worn Video (BWV), CCTV, dashcams and smartphone recordings is increasingly used as key evidence. By law, police must remove personally identifiable information (PII) of individuals from these sources for it to be shared in court, for SARs and Freedom of Information requests or as part of local community engagement.

Secure Redact, bolstered with audio redaction capability, enables full anonymity for victims and members of the public captured in audio-video evidence. This keeps the identity of individuals private and ensures compliance under GDPR and the Data Protection Law (DPA 2018) for Freedom of Information requests. The automated solution reduces the time taken to complete redaction, boosting productivity and ensuring accurate anonymisation. The system also provides a secure chain of custody for auditability and assurance that only approved individuals have accessed the evidence.

Simon Randall, CEO at Pimloc, said, “Police forces have to organize and anonymize mountains of recordings. It’s complex and time-consuming, and without an automated single system, must be done manually. With audio-video evidence on the increase, Secure Redact helps law enforcement organizations to free up resources, increase visibility with the public, and focus on what matters most.”

Faisal Mahmood, CEO at Medialogix, commented, “Pimloc understands the unique video data privacy and security requirements of law enforcement organizations. We supply our Digital Evidence Management Systems to 35 out of 43 police forces in operation across the UK, and our users can already automatically redact hours of video evidence. With this latest feature, they are able to double down on data protection, compliance and productivity.”

