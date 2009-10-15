Introducing the All New Liberator™ Wireless Mobile-Portable

Setcom raises the bar once again with the all new Liberator 9! Features include core wireless technology developed for military operations, extremely long battery life, ultra high security and much more!

Continuing to set the standard in police motorcycle wireless communications systems, the Liberator 9 system eliminates the cable between the rider and the motorcycle. It seamlessly allows for rapid transition from using the mobile radio while on the motorcycle to using the portable radio while off the motorcycle.

