12-year-old author to hold book reading at Shaw Community Library

Young author will be joined by Metropolitan (DC) Police Department Chief Peter Newsham and several police officers

WASHINGTON — Miguel Coppedge, a 12-year-old sixth grader will read from his latest book, Friendly Officers at the Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Community Library. He will be joined at this free event by Metropolitan (DC) Police Department Chief Peter Newsham and several police officers who are featured in the book.

Miguel has written and published three books about first responders, The Adventures of FireMan, The Adventures of FireMan and the Case of the Stinger, and Friendly Officers. The Washington, DC, native published his first book in 2015, at the age of nine.

He is also a filmmaker and raises money to support his Writing Kidz Klub, which meets monthly to write, illustrate and collaborate with other young authors and illustrators. Learn more about Miguel by visiting his Twitter account: @miguelcoppedge or YouTube: https://youtu.be/_M5RMeNFr7w.

WHAT: Friendly Officers book reading and Community Conversation discussion

WHO: Miguel Coppedge, author and student at Washington Global Public Charter School

Peter Newsham, Chief, Metropolitan (DC) Police Department and several police officers

WHEN: Saturday, February 24 2018 2:30PM EST

WHERE: Watha T. Daniel Community Library

1630 7th ST, NW, Washington, DC, 20001

Media who wish to receive clearance to cover this event should email Children’s Librarian Anina Ertel at Anina.Ertel@dc.gov or call (202) 727-0971.

The National Law Enforcement Museum is committed to hosting public events that inform, engage and strengthen the bonds between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

