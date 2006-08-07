2006 “National Stop on Red Week” Reminds Drivers to Stop on Red

Palmetto, FL. - More than 1,000 Americans needlessly lose their lives each year in red light running crashes and thousands more are injured. The effect on our community is immeasurable. How many times have you witnessed drivers running red lights? Probably several times a week.

The STOP Red Light Running Coalition of Florida (www.floridastopsonred.org) is concerned about safety within our community as well as the economic drains of this dangerous practice, and therefore is organizing a local effort to raise awareness about the dangers of red light running.

The Coalition is comprised of a group of area leaders, medical personnel and community volunteers participating in 2006 Stop on Red Week, August 6th through August 12th. Since our local Florida communities would greatly benefit from a decrease in red light runners, and subsequently decreased traffic crashes, we invite the community to join our Stop on Red campaign.

Ways for the community to get involved include:

Proclamations. Encourage government leaders to declare NATIONAL STOP ON RED week and work with them to educate the driving public regarding the dangers of red light running.

Encourage government leaders to declare NATIONAL STOP ON RED week and work with them to educate the driving public regarding the dangers of red light running.

Billboards/Marquees. Seek donated advertising space on billboards, buses and at gas stations.

Seek donated advertising space on billboards, buses and at gas stations. Radio and TV promotions. Encourage radio and TV stations to promote NATIONAL STOP ON RED week. Radio stations can do live broadcasts from high-crash intersections in town. Stations can give away promotional items in support of the week. TV stations can air public service announcements (PSAs).

Encourage radio and TV stations to promote NATIONAL STOP ON RED week. Radio stations can do live broadcasts from high-crash intersections in town. Stations can give away promotional items in support of the week. TV stations can air public service announcements (PSAs). Schools. Work with the local school system to ask all children to wear red during the week.

Work with the local school system to ask all children to wear red during the week. Paycheck reminders. Encourage local employers to develop paycheck reminders announcing the week and providing safe driving tips.

The Coalition recognizes the need for change and improved enforcement measures. Please demonstrate your commitment to support efforts to ban red light running, to impose stiff penalties for repeat offenders and to reduce the tragedies through the use of automated photo enforcement systems. The STOP Red Light Running Coalition includes over 70 organizations and units of governments including: the Florida Insurance Council, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Florida League of Cities, Florida Suncoast SAFE KIDS Coalition, Manatee Chamber of Commerce, City of Palmetto, City of Venice, City of North Port, City of Gulf Breeze, City of Zephyrhills, City of Largo, City of Ormond Beach, Partnership for Safe Driving, Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, and The Mark Wandall Foundation have been encouraging Governor Jeb Bush, members of the Florida Legislature and others such as yourself to “STOP Red Light Running!” and to prevent the senseless loss of lives on Florida’s roadways.