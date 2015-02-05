REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
2015 NAEMT Board of Directors Takes Office

February 05, 2015 02:28 PM

Clinton, Miss. - The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) welcomed the 2015 Board of Directors taking office on January 1. The Board members serving in 2015 are:

NAEMT Officers

Conrad T. “Chuck” Kearns

Dennis Rowe

Bruce Evans

Scott A. Matin

Don Lundy

President

President-Elect

Secretary

Treasurer

Immediate Past President

NAEMT Board of Directors

Sean J. Britton

Robert Luckritz

Chad E. McIntyre

Cory S. Richter

Aimee Binning

Jason Scheiderer

Director Region I

Director Region I

Director Region II

Director Region II

Director Region III

Director Region III

Terry David

D. Troy Tuke

Ben Chlapek

Matt Zavadsky

Paul Hinchey, M.D.

Director Region IV

Director Region IV

At-Large Director

At-Large Director

Medical Director

NAEMT appreciates the ongoing commitment and dedication of these members to EMS and the mission of our association. Read more about NAEMT’s Board of Directors at www.naemt.org.

# # #

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and today more than 50,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association dedicated to representing the professional interests of all emergency medical services (EMS) practitioners, including Paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders and other professionals working in prehospital emergency medicine. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government service agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings, and in the military.

Download News Release >>