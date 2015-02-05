2015 NAEMT Board of Directors Takes Office
Clinton, Miss. - The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) welcomed the 2015 Board of Directors taking office on January 1. The Board members serving in 2015 are:
NAEMT Officers
|
Conrad T. “Chuck” Kearns
Dennis Rowe
Bruce Evans
Scott A. Matin
Don Lundy
|
President
President-Elect
Secretary
Treasurer
Immediate Past President
NAEMT Board of Directors
|
Sean J. Britton
Robert Luckritz
Chad E. McIntyre
Cory S. Richter
Aimee Binning
Jason Scheiderer
|
Director Region I
Director Region I
Director Region II
Director Region II
Director Region III
Director Region III
|
Terry David
D. Troy Tuke
Ben Chlapek
Matt Zavadsky
Paul Hinchey, M.D.
|
Director Region IV
Director Region IV
At-Large Director
At-Large Director
Medical Director
NAEMT appreciates the ongoing commitment and dedication of these members to EMS and the mission of our association. Read more about NAEMT’s Board of Directors at www.naemt.org.
# # #
About NAEMT
Formed in 1975 and today more than 50,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association dedicated to representing the professional interests of all emergency medical services (EMS) practitioners, including Paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders and other professionals working in prehospital emergency medicine. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government service agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings, and in the military.