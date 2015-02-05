2015 NAEMT Board of Directors Takes Office

Clinton, Miss. - The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) welcomed the 2015 Board of Directors taking office on January 1. The Board members serving in 2015 are:

NAEMT Officers

Conrad T. “Chuck” Kearns Dennis Rowe Bruce Evans Scott A. Matin Don Lundy President President-Elect Secretary Treasurer Immediate Past President

NAEMT Board of Directors

Sean J. Britton Robert Luckritz Chad E. McIntyre Cory S. Richter Aimee Binning Jason Scheiderer Director Region I Director Region I Director Region II Director Region II Director Region III Director Region III Terry David D. Troy Tuke Ben Chlapek Matt Zavadsky Paul Hinchey, M.D. Director Region IV Director Region IV At-Large Director At-Large Director Medical Director

NAEMT appreciates the ongoing commitment and dedication of these members to EMS and the mission of our association. Read more about NAEMT’s Board of Directors at www.naemt.org.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and today more than 50,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association dedicated to representing the professional interests of all emergency medical services (EMS) practitioners, including Paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders and other professionals working in prehospital emergency medicine. NAEMT members work in all sectors of EMS, including government service agencies, fire departments, hospital-based ambulance services, private companies, industrial and special operations settings, and in the military.

