About Track Fire International

Chuck Giallanza, owner of 21st Century Manufacturing in Chagrin Falls, OH, has been making Halon-based fire extinguishers for residential and business use since 1992. In 2003, NASCAR implemented a mandate that all racing vehicles must have a 10-pound Halon-charged fire suppression device on board to battle gas tank fires, and Chuck had an idea...

Since Chuck had been in the Halon business for 12 years, all he had to do was develop a system to fit race cars. He collaborated with an engineer to research the prospect of developing a design and delivery system for Halon-based fire suppression systems in the racing industry.

After his research and collaboration was complete, Chuck set his sites on developing the perfect design for a Halon-based fire suppression system for NASCAR and other race car circuits. In 2004, Track Fire’s fire suppression systems were introduced to the racing industry in Daytona to rave reviews! Chuck envisions viable markets for Track Fire International products that extend beyond racing, such as monster trucks, motor homes, boats, and police cars.