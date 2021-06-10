AKC reunite announces enhancements to its ‘Adopt a K-9 Cop’ Matching Grant Program

RALEIGH, NC — AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce new enhancements to its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program.

For the past several years, the program has allowed AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, one-to-one, up to $5,000 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund in order to purchase K-9 police dogs to donate to police departments throughout the United States. Starting immediately, the program will accept contributions from the public to help cover the club’s portion of the grant and AKC Reunite will now match donations at a three-to-one ratio, up to $7,500 per grant.

“This partnership with local AKC clubs is a grassroots effort working across the country,” said AKC Reunite Chair Rita Biddle. “AKC Reunite is very pleased to increase our contributions to our Adopt a K-9 Cop program as the service of these dogs and their handlers is so important in the protection of our communities.”

“K-9 officers are such an incredible asset to law enforcement agencies in our nation,” said Christopher L. Sweetwood, Ambassador for AKC Reunite’s Adopt a K-9 Cop Matching Grant Program and Delegate for the Trap Falls Kennel Club. “Twenty-six (26) police K-9s have been donated since the program’s inception, using over $121,000 in grants, and these new improvements will allow us to make an even greater impact on police departments nationwide.”

The AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Matching Grant program was established to partner with

AKC clubs and assist police departments in acquiring K-9 police dogs. Many law enforcement