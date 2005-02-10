Boston University Offers On-line Master of Criminal Justice Degree

For Immediate Release

Boston, MA June 17, 2003 - Boston University announced that the respected Master’s of Criminal Justice program is now being offered in an e-Learning format. Built specifically for working law enforcement professionals, this innovative e-Learning program gives learners access anywhere, anytime to the same curriculum and degree as the traditional on-campus student.

This program comprises criminal justice professionals from the FBI, CIA, military intelligence and various law enforcement agencies. Boston University’s MCJ program is helping to equip criminal justice leaders with the information and skills needed to meet today’s challenges. “A Master’s degree from Boston University created opportunities for my career that otherwise wouldn’t be available” says J Tison of York City Police Dept.

The master’s degree program comprises 9 six-week courses and the degree is completed in 18 months. This program offers tremendous flexibility and convenience for busy law enforcement professionals allowing them to focus on one course at a time. According to Dr. Dan LeClair, Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice at Boston University, “Our program breaks down the barriers of distance and time to give learners access to the finest criminal justice curriculum, and a degree from Boston University, without disrupting their career or family life.”

Leaders in Criminal Justice education have designed this program specifically for law enforcement professionals after carefully analyzing the needs of the working student. “I have taken courses at Boston University both in residence as well as online. The online courses are every bit the quality and intensity as the courses offered on campus” says Calvin Chang, Police Officer City of Davis Police Department, California.

The demand for highly qualified law enforcement professionals is extremely high, as reflected in the recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice’s of $20.5 million in grants to hire law enforcement professionals. Boston University is helping meet this need by offering this prestigious Master of Criminal Justice degree on-line.

For more information Click Here.

http://www.cjdegree.info/pol