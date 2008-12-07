Capella University and the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Agree to an Academic Partnership

FBINAA members to receive a tuition reduction and ability to transfer previous credits

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella University (www.capella.edu) (NASDAQ:CPLA), an accredited* online university that has built its reputation by providing quality education for working adults, announces a new academic alliance with the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. With more than 17,000 senior law enforcement professionals as members, the FBINAA is dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education and information.

“The FBINAA’s mission is to provide members with continuing education, training, research, and professional development opportunities,” stated Gary Foster, COO of FBI National Academy Associates. “This alliance with Capella University fulfills our mission and offers our members who are full-time working law enforcement leaders the opportunity to attend class online when it fits their schedule and earn a degree that will help to equip them for the challenges of managing a law enforcement agency. Clearly, Capella University is a real value and offers a quality education you can’t afford to pass up. Let’s face it, an education opens doors. Lack of an education can close them.”

The new alliance permits members of the FBINAA to receive a tuition reduction and grants at Capella, and transfer credits for work already accomplished at the National Academy. These special benefits can be applied to a degree in Capella’s Public Safety programs. The Public Safety programs consist of 10 specializations at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, including Criminal Justice, Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Public Safety Leadership and Security Management.

“Law enforcement agencies and organizations are recognizing Capella as a leader in the Public Safety education sector,” says Dr. Christopher Cassirer, acting president of Capella University. “Capella’s reputation as a high-quality online education provider, our field-experienced faculty members, and the significant number of law enforcement members who seek out our specializations in Public Safety are all factors why our program is respected.”

Capella University’s Public Safety programs are designed to help develop or strengthen the leadership, management, and preparedness skills critical in today’s challenging environment. Our Public Safety faculty have substantial working experience in organizations such as the FBI, New York Police Department, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Customs. All public safety specializations were developed in a post-9/11, post-Hurricane Katrina environment, making the curriculum highly relevant to the public safety needs of today.

Capella University’s alliances include every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, more than 100 leading corporations and professional associations, and 20 percent of the United States’ community colleges.

Founded in 1993, Capella University is an accredited*, fully online university that offers graduate degree programs in business, information technology, education, human services, psychology, public health, and public safety, and bachelor’s degree programs in business, information technology, and public safety. Within those areas, Capella offers 111 graduate and undergraduate specializations and 15 certificate programs. The online university currently serves more than 24,000 students from all 50 states and 56 countries. It is committed to providing high-caliber academic excellence and pursuing balanced business growth. Capella University is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ: CPLA), headquartered in Minneapolis. For more information, please visit http://www.capella.edu or call 1-888-CAPELLA (227-3552).

