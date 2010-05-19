Charity Ride Stops in Santa Fe to Support the Families of Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Approximately 150 police officers nationwide are killed in the line of duty each year, leaving behind families and co-workers to deal with each tragic death. NIC Chief Executive Officer Harry Herington is riding across the country to raise money for the National C.O.P.S. program through Ride4Cops (http://www.ride4cops.com). Ride4Cops was created to raise awareness of the inherent dangers of law enforcement and the sacrifices made by the families of fallen officers. As a former police officer, Harry is personally riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle to every state capitol across the country. People can follow the ride at http://www.ride4cops.com.

On Friday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m., a motorcycle ride will begin at the Memorial Wall located at the Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Academy at 4491 Cerrillos Road and will proceed to the state capitol. At 2:00 p.m. on the east side of the state capitol, employees from New Mexico Interactive, parent company NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) and other riders will demonstrate their united support for the New Mexico C.O.P.S. chapter.

WHO: NIC Chief Executive Officer Harry Herington, New Mexico Interactive staff, and families of fallen officers

WHAT: Ride4Cops

WHERE: East side of state capitol building

WHEN: Friday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. ride begins at Memorial Wall)

About C.O.P.S.

Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (http://www.nationalcops.org) provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as determined by Federal criteria. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors. C.O.P.S. is a 501(c) (3) corporation.

About New Mexico Interactive

New Mexico Interactive is the eGovernment partner for New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department. Santa Fe-based New Mexico Interactive is part of the NIC family of companies.

About NIC

NIC is the nation’s leading provider of official government websites, online services, and secure payment processing solutions. The company’s innovative eGovernment services help reduce costs and increase efficiencies for government agencies, citizens, and businesses across the country. NIC provides eGovernment solutions for more than 3,000 federal, state, and local agencies that serve 98 million people in the United States. Additional information is available at http://www.nicusa.com.