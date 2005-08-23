CML Announces World’s First IP-based Emergency Communications Management System, Patriot 3.0

Patriot 3.0 Delivers Online Integration, Intelligent Collaboration and Rapid Response

DENVER, Colo. - CML Emergency Services today unveiled the world’s most advanced IP-based public safety communications management and radio dispatch system. Patriot 3.0 was officially introduced at the annual international conference of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) in Denver, CO. Patriot 3.0 creates an online network to enable emergency services to respond more rapidly and effectively than ever before. The system, designed for 9-1-1 call-taking centers (9-9-9 centers in the UK, 1-1-2 in the rest of Europe, etc.) simplifies decision-making and expedites emergency response by converging voice and data, including wireless telephones, onto a single network platform for instant information sharing, collaboration and informed decision-making. It also readies Public Safety organizations for the integration of data streams of pictures, video, text and any future IP-based technologies. Patriot 3.0 provides first responders with the tools they need to meet the emergency communications challenges of today and tomorrow.

“In the world of public safety, keeping up with the communications revolution isn’t a luxury -- it’s a necessity,” says Steve Panyko, CML President and CEO. “Patriot 3.0 allows Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) to constantly evolve to meet the challenges of rapidly changing consumer communications technologies. An up-to-date, adaptable and scalable emergency communications management system like Patriot 3.0 gives communities, large and small, the tools they need to protect all of their citizens.”

Patriot 3.0 works with landline telephones, cellular phones, Internet (VoIP) phones and other devices to gather information, and display it for ALL stakeholders to facilitate faster, more informed decision-making. Patriot’s online integration also enables instant information sharing between PSAPs and other external organizations and databases. Multiple agencies can collaborate in real time and coordinate responses. Patriot 3.0 directs critical resources to the right locations in seconds rather than minutes. It serves as a dynamic communications platform for homeland security, disaster planning/response and the everyday requirements of emergency call centers.

“Networking systems is the key to more intelligent analysis and response,” says Mr. Panyko. “Here in the United States, the need to inform and engage state and federal authorities of local events, and vice versa, is critical, and Patriot makes it possible. With IP-based systems, information sharing and analysis are much faster; response planning is more comprehensive; and human and financial resources can be utilized more effectively.”

As for cost efficiencies, the gains are immediate. Patriot 3.0’s single converged network supports voice, data and administrative applications, which means less equipment, fewer telephone lines, no long distance charges and lower infrastructure and support costs. The system delivers a fully adaptable architecture for different PSAP configurations, which simplifies training, and a dynamic expansion capacity which lowers future infrastructure and IT expenditures. Rather than one size fits all, Patriot is designed to grow with a PSAP, adding trunks, lines, call-taker positions and station sets, only when needed.

Patriot 3.0 is already deployed in Cortez, Colorado. “The Patriot system will ensure that we are ready for VoIP and other communication technologies of the future,” says Connie Johnson, Dispatch Supervisor, Cortez Police Department. “Our bottom line is to provide the best possible emergency services to the citizens who live and visit Cortez, which is why we went with Patriot.”

“Cortez can now respond more effectively to any public safety matter that might arise,” says Mr. Panyko. “That’s the litmus test for a solution such as ours. No other emergency systems provider can deliver an IP-based, integrated call-taking, management and response system, and today, more than ever, that’s what the world needs.”

A few points about Patriot 3.0:

Single cabling requirements -- with the potential to re-use existing WAN/MAN infrastructures

Simplified, fully redundant platform configurations -- to allow 5 9’s reliability supports wide range of interoperability mechanisms including SIP, Q-SIG, etc.

Supports NENA, APCO, FCC, UL, and Telcordia standards

Wireless Phase 1 and Phase 2 compliant

Rich monitoring and reporting capabilities as add-ons to measure and improve PSAP operational efficiencies

Configuration options allow Patriot to be deployed in three models:

1. Separate -- where 9-1-1 and administrative calls are on separate infrastructure (Patriot is deployed for 9-1-1 call handling; no interoperations between Patriot platform and existing PBX)

2. Hybrid -- still have separate infrastructures for 9-1-1 (Patriot) and administrative calls, but there is interop between the systems for call transfer/handling

3. Single -- Patriot is leveraged for both 9-1-1 and administrative calls

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.