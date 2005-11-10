CML Provides 9-1-1 Equipment Statewide to Montana

Represents third statewide deployment for CML

Chicago, IL - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency communications systems (9-1-1), software, radio dispatch consoles and services, today announced an agreement to provide 9-1-1 equipment to all Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the State of Montana. CML will utilize its IP-based “Patriot” system to deliver advanced call-taking and information gathering services as part of Montana’s new, statewide Enhanced 9-1-1 program. Montana will be CML’s third statewide deployment-an industry trend fueled by the growing need for Public Safety organizations in disparate locations to collaborate on complex emergency planning and execution scenarios. Only CML delivers complete 9-1-1 services in an IP-network environment.

CML’s Patriot system will deliver both wired and wireless E9-1-1 services, including Phase-II wireless compliance, to all Montana PSAPs. The equipment will be utilized in both rural and urban settings and offer the following key benefits:

Selective Routing

Centralized Controllers

Statistical Reporting Package

Instant Recall Recorder

Open Applications Program Interface (API) for GIS

ANI/ALI Information

Wireless Phase I & II compliant

Scalability

“The need for an IP-based 9-1-1 system was painfully evident during the tragic events on the Gulf Coast,” said Steve Panyko, CML President and Chief Executive Officer. “Multiple organizations needed to collaborate on plans, coordinate responses and rapidly execute and that’s much easier to do in an IP environment. This agreement will ensure that the people of Montana will be well served by their public safety organizations, regardless of the nature or size of the emergency. Montana PSAPs will have the world’s most advanced tools to dynamically gain information from emergency callers and rapidly determine the most effective actions to take. They’ll be part of a network environment and could actually take-over for one another in the event of a disaster where a PSAP was lost. That’s the power of Patriot.”

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.