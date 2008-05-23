Compiled Logic to Acquire Towing Dispatch and Management Provider DTS

Deal will Expand Service Offerings in Non-consent Towing and Presence in California

HOUSTON, — C:Logic, a leading provider of Towing Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Newport Beach-based Dispatch & Tracking Systems (DTS) , extending its portfolio of automated dispatching, tracking and management of towing services.

An integrated C:Logic and DTS service offering will provide immediate relief to law enforcement agencies trying to “connect the dots” by sharing information across the towing lifecycle and with neighboring jurisdictions. Voiceless dispatch, electronic vehicle holds and releases and a public web site for citizens to search for towed vehicles will eliminate the need for officer involvement after the initial towing authorization. Law enforcement will also benefit from visibility and oversight of private property towing, often more than 50% of non-consent tow volumes and a source for predatory and financial abuses. Changes in local ordinances and recently enacted laws like California AB221 require the towing and storage industry to report private property towing.

“C:Logic’s purchase of DTS represents an important milestone for the industry and specifically to those people impacted by non-consent towing,” states DTS CEO Sushil Garg. “C:Logic’s unified approach to manage both private property impounds, as well as police-initiated towing from the incident through resolution will make the industry more efficient, improve customer satisfaction and allow the police to spend more time fighting crime, not pushing paper.”

With over seven years of industry experience, DTS’ solutions, Law Enforcement Tow System (LETS) and Tow Management System (TMS) have offered a superior approach to automating and managing disparate police-initiated towing processes. LETS offers a comprehensive solution that allows law enforcement agencies real-time access to tow related services and complete tow coordination. Tow Management System (TMS) delivers a call management and dispatch tracking system designed specifically for tow operations looking to fully integrate their business. TMS and LETS information synchronization provide exception-based compliance oversight, unified billing, and simplified management of vehicle holds.

C:Logic’s C:VISTA(TM) patent-pending technology delivers a comprehensive, Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that streamlines dispatching and towing operations and enables information collaboration among area law enforcement, the towing and storage Industry and the general public. C:VISTA enables the electronic collection of all towing information, including those involving private property impounds, and the sharing of this information between jurisdictions.

“We are constantly looking for ways to increase the value delivered to our customers,” states Lawrence Estes, CEO of C:Logic. “The close alignment of DTS service and customer base reinforces our leadership in non-consent towing information-sharing and notification. The end result is that law enforcement can be more efficient, the towing and storage industry can meet compliance mandates and most importantly, citizens can find their towed cars.”

After the purchase, DTS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of C:Logic and maintain an office in Newport Beach, California.

About Compiled Logic

C:Logic provides Vehicle Information-Sharing and Notification Services to people impacted by towing issues including law enforcement agencies, state and local municipalities, the towing and storage, automotive, and insurance industries and private citizens. As the leader in Towing Lifecycle Management solutions, C:Logic’s multi-jurisdictional solutions are used by major US metropolitan areas such as Houston and Atlanta to provide the least disruptive, lowest risk answer to lowering towing management costs, providing effective industry compliance oversight and helping citizens locate missing or stolen vehicles. For more information, please contact us at 888-876-8467 or visit http://www.compiledlogic.com/

About DTS

Dispatch & Tracking Solutions, LLC (DTS) is the leading provider of dispatch solutions catering exclusively to business-to-business and electronic data interchange technology for the towing industry. Founded in 2001, DTS solutions allow all parties to a tow to be interconnected through an online system that manages the towing and impounding process from start to finish. DTS solutions, LETS and TMS, are in use by the San Diego Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and other OEM customers to manage the automated dispatch, tracking and billing of non-consent towing.

