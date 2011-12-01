Correctional Crisis Teams Learn to Integrate Verbal Skills into Emergency Response Procedures

Milwaukee, Wis. – Members of emergency response teams that are called in to handle emergencies and disturbances in correctional institutions are learning the verbal strategies designed to maximize de-escalation in potentially violent incidents.

These updated verbalization skills will be taught as part of a C.E.R.T. ® (Correctional Emergency Response Teams) class for instructors Dec. 5-9 at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Franklin, Wis.

The course is designed to teach new instructors how to train correctional personnel in special team response to both large and small disturbance emergencies.

“This will be a very groundbreaking class, as we are placing great focus upon the verbalization that takes place during an emergency,” said instructor and course developer Gary T. Klugiewicz. “It takes more than physical tactics to keep a situation under control; an officer’s communications skills and their ethical presence also play a major role.”

Some of these verbalization strategies include:

Presence: Responding in a coordinated manner to situations integrating words and nonverbal skills in order to calm volatile situations.

Dialog: Step by step guidelines to provide an non-escalatory verbal approach when possible and verbal de-escalation when necessary.

Verbal Direction: Utilizing time-tested strategies for effectively using verbal commands

Debriefing: Bringing a situation to closure once verbal and/or physical control has been re-established.

Articulation: Explaining the necessity of your actions in order to justify your response Additionally, the course will include modules on use-of-force control theory, training safety, team development, equipment selection and follow through issues (including stabilization /restraint, monitoring /debriefing, searching, escort, transportation and turnover procedures).

For more information about this course, visit the website.