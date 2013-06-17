Cuyahoga County, Ohio Selects Emergency CallWorks® for Next Generation 9-1-1 Call Management and Cal

Cuyahoga County, Ohio Selects Emergency CallWorks® for Next Generation 9-1-1 Call Management and Call Mapping System New 9-1-1 Regional Hosted Software to Serve 1.3 Million Citizens with One Million Emergency Calls per Year at 45 Public Safety Answering Locations Birmingham, Ala., – Emergency CallWorks Inc., a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 and emergency incident management software for the public safety industry, announced today that Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s most populous county with 1.3 million citizens including the city of Cleveland, selected Emergency CallWorks to supply its Next Generation (NG) 9-1-1 call management and mapping software solution. During the Cuyahoga selection process, Emergency CallWorks won all five technical categories used as decision- making criteria. The selected system supports geo-diverse configurations and covers 45 call taking locations and will be centrally hosted. The new solution is designed to improve county-wide public safety with more advanced functionality and holistic emergency incident management while at the same time lowering costs. About Emergency CallWorks Emergency CallWorks, Inc. provides the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and Dispatch community with the industry’s first geo-diverse, vertically and horizontally integrated solution for holistic emergency incident management that goes beyond Next Generation standards (NG 9-1-1) from the receipt of 911 calls, mapping the activity, dispatching of resources, providing decision support and transmission of critical information to the mobile response workforce while providing a vast array of benefits from VoIP technology as well as texting and other new media. Emergency CallWorks software products improve control and administration of emergency call and incident management and dispatch workflow process while enhancing the speed and accuracy of emergency response. The single solution for 911 emergency call taking, call mapping, computer-aided dispatch or CAD, CAD mapping and consolidated decision support is provided as a fully managed-service and architected for single site, large regional or cloud hosted deployments. For more information, visit www.emergencycallworks.com.