Dayton’s smart response technologies wins $100,000 grant to enhance new cloud-based intelligence software

DAYTON, Ohio — Smart Response Technologies (SRT) has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund (TVSF) to enhance the firm’s patented cloud-based intelligence communication SaaS platform, Delphini, developed in cooperation with the Air Force Research Lab to drastically improve public safety, starting with enhancing the efficiency of emergency communication channels of 911 operators and other first responders. SRT will use the grant to extend the live radio transcription Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) into 911 and 988 (mental health) calls in English and Spanish over the next four months.

“This grant money will be instrumental in helping us achieve our biggest objective, which is to stop the frequent miscommunication in emergency situations that results in thousands of avoidable deaths each year. Delphini is a revolutionary AI subscription solution that increases first responder communications effectiveness by 55%,” said Tim Shaw, SRT’s president and chief operating officer. “Accuracy in transcribing is essential to a dispatcher’s swift response and the software’s keyword function enables us to track all data in handling calls from start to finish.”

Delphini’s artificial intelligence (AI) delivers first responders instant audio-visual cues that shave life critical minutes during stressful, noisy phone and radio communications. The platform’s live mapping and patented AI communication enables dispatchers and their supervisors to monitor multiple radios at once in a simplified dashboard. Only Delphini transcribes speech on radio exchanges during active shooter events, fires, foot chases, raucous entertainment events, and the like. Real-time voice to text transcription with a customizable keyword highlight function combined with spatially separated audio increases comprehension by 70% and decreases the chance of missing critical information while monitoring multiple channels at once. Furthermore, with the enhanced AI, the transcription model can highlight “predictor” words that provide early warnings for a potential greater problem. The technology allows the user to develop plans that can be activated in seconds to support a coordinated response at the correct location in a timely manner.

Shaw revealed the name “Delphini” was inspired by the collaborative nature of dolphin communication and how these highly intelligent and conscientious sea animals take care of one another. He said, “Our platform is designed with dispatchers in mind, to eliminate some of their stress during a shift by enabling them to better comprehend and disseminate the flow of details coming in across multi-communication channels.”

Dayton-based SRT is an Entrepreneurs’ Center client in the Entrepreneurial Services Provider (ESP) program, supporting Dayton’s technology startup and early-stage companies throughout the region with strategic assistance to accelerate their growth and help them achieve significant success, which in turn stimulates the local economy.

“I am so pleased SRT received this prestigious grant. Their technology is life changing and lifesaving. We are fortunate to have them in the EC portfolio and it’s been exciting giving them strategic guidance in the early stages of their corporate development,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “I have no doubt they will continue to impact the efficiency of first responders in emergency situations, benefitting our local communities and economy.”

SRT supports command and control centers, corrections facilities, event management, and courthouse, corporate, and campus security. Currently, Delphini is being used by the Fairborn, Ohio Police and Fire Departments, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services, and county 911 Emergency Communications Centers in California, Colorado, and Maryland.

Recently, SRT opened an office in Virginia where they collaborate with Virginia’s Innovative Partnership Corporation (VIPC) through its Public Safety Innovation Center to assist with the development and implementation of new and/or improved technology for use by public safety emergency responders at the local, state, and federal level.

About Smart Response Technologies

Smart Response Technologies (SRT) is a Veteran-owned small business and transformative AI for first responders company headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Smart communities demand quick and coordinated responses to effectively protect their people and properties. When agencies are strapped for resources, trying to maintain quality of service can be difficult. SRT tackles these challenges with an affordable and highly secure, cloud-based SaaS platform. The firm’s cognitive technology quickly activates with no impact to the existing public safety systems and serves as the smart way to support efficient use of resources. Learn more at Smart Response Technologies www.smartresponsetech.com/.

About Entrepreneurs’ Center

The Entrepreneurs’ Center (EC) is a modern economic development organization that powers progress and prosperity through entrepreneurship. Annually, the EC works with over 1,000 entrepreneurs to start and grow companies, create jobs, generate revenue, and attract investment. The EC empowers main street and technology businesses through complimentary professional services including business planning, mentoring, training, networking, commercialization, and capital investment. The EC’s talented and experienced team of advisors, entrepreneurs-in-residence, and staff design and facilitate diverse, world-class business acceleration programs on behalf of corporations, higher education institutions, and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense from their headquarters at The Hub Powered by PNC Bank in the historic Dayton Arcade. Learn more at EC Innovates www.tecdayton.com/.

About Ohio Third Frontier

Managed by the Ohio Department of Development, Ohio Third Frontier (OTF) is an internationally recognized $2.1 billion economic development initiative supporting technology entrepreneurship and growing jobs across the state of Ohio, positively changing the trajectory of its economy. Through a statewide robust network of resources, entrepreneurs with compelling business models for near-term market opportunities, based on technology and tech-enabled products and services, have access to the technology, business assistance, capital, and talent to turn great ideas into thriving companies. OTF is driving this expanding, vibrant community of high-growth technology companies, and making Ohio a top destination for tech entrepreneurs. Learn more at Ohio Third Frontier www.development.ohio.gov/business/third-frontier-and-technology/third-frontier-technology.

About Entrepreneurial Services Providers Program

The purpose of the Entrepreneurial Services Providers (ESP) Program is to fill gaps in the entrepreneurial system for high-potential Ohio concept, seed, and early-stage technology companies. Its goal is to significantly increase the technology-based entrepreneurial commercialization outcomes and to focus the effort on strategic technology-based sectors that offer exceptional economic development prospects. Each ESP represents a coordinated network of high-value services and assistance providers that is visible and easily accessible to technology-based entrepreneurs and small tech-based companies. The ESP providers take an approach that tightly integrates sources of deal flow, entrepreneurial support, and capital to effectively grow the technology-based entrepreneurial commercialization outcomes. Reaching out to minority, women, veteran, and rural entrepreneurs, the program seeks to position Ohio as a leader in inclusive technology and entrepreneurship. Learn more at ESP Program www.development.ohio.gov/business/third-frontier-and-technology/entrepreneurial-services-provider-program.