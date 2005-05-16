DropFire Announces Alert, Citation, Law Database and Surveillance Software Packages for Officers

DropFire is pleased to announce software to help improve wireless intelligence to law enforcement. A brief synopsis of DropFire’s capabilities include:

BLAZE Alert - allows mobile offers to receive instant notification of Amber Alerts, APBs, and missing persons reports. Using the BLAZE server, these alerts will contain both information and photos/mug shots. Officers on the beat will have instant access to this information, reducing the time it takes to find missing children, or apprehending a known suspect.

BLAZE Citation - features an easy-to-use interface, automatic synchronization of data, and the power of remote database access. This is the obvious choice for any parking control officer looking to save time, expand capabilities, and avoid loss of valuable data.

BLAZE Law - Dropfire teams up with Law Enforcement dimensions to provide a database of standard procedures and criminal law that is fully accessible in both headquarters and on the road. The digital format provides a convenient method for accessing pertinent legal information. As compared to books, BLAZE Law offers superior search capability.

BLAZE Surveillance - integrates with existing video systems to provide a greater reach of critical intelligence. Access footage where it is needed most, in the field! BLAZE surveillance can be used for both covert operations and routine monitoring of installed surveillance cameras.

For more information on these software packages, please visit www.dropfire.com or call 617-871-6767.