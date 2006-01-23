DropFire, Inc. Partners with Level 8 to Offer Integrated Communications for Public Safety

Solution Provides Real Time Information to Public Safety Field Officers

FARMINGDALE, NJ, - Level 8 Systems, Inc. (OTCBB:LVEL) today announced that DropFire, Inc. will use its Cicero product to integrate applications with their BLAZE™ technology platform to provide secure remote communication to law enforcement field personnel.

DropFire’s BLAZE applications enable field personnel to send and retrieve data from local police department systems including mug shots, missing-persons images as well as other data on current suspects. It also gives personnel the ability to transmit digital information from the field back to headquarters for storage and redistribution.

Using Cicero DropFire will be able to integrate applications to share data and streamline processes. Cicero’s unique non-invasive integration platform will allow searching of warrants, motor vehicle records, and criminal history across applications automatically, regardless of their platform. This information will instantly be shared with field personnel through the BLAZE Access software. If an Amber Alert or BOLO (Be On The Lookout) is issued, BLAZE quickly and easily provides real-time information to field personnel, thereby increasing productivity and improving the success rate for finding missing persons and apprehending criminals.

Already in use in law enforcement agencies, both BLAZE and Cicero are proven solutions for integrating and disseminating law enforcement information. As a single BLAZE-Cicero solution, DropFire and Level 8 will be addressing a growing challenge in law enforcement: the critical need to have accurate, timely information in the hands of first responders.