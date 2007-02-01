European Policetrainer Conference the day before IWA 2007 in Nuremberg

The second European Policetrainer Conference takes place at IWA 2007 on Thursday, 8 March (9 a.m. to approx. 6 p.m.).

The European Policetrainer Conference is a joint project of two competent partners: The technical responsibility rests with the Verein der Polizeitrainer in Deutschland e.V. (PiD) and NürnbergMesse is responsible for the organization of the conference.

The conference target group comprises the interior ministries and subordinate police authorities, customs, judiciary, army and the Bundesamt für Wehrtechnik und Beschaffung in Germany, and representatives of comparable institutions in other European countries. “Based on the success of last year’s event and the international importance of IWA, we again expect a large attendance from Germany and other European countries,” emphasizes Bernd Pokojewski, press spokesman of PiD e. V.

Following several successful conferences in Frankfurt am Main and Wiesbaden, Polizeitrainer in Deutschland e.V. approaches an international public with this conference the day before IWA 2007. The speakers from Germany, Great Britain, France, the USA and Austria are also of international standard. The Institute of Sport Science at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt is present again with a presentation on an interesting aspect of the use of firearms by the police (“When do policemen shoot?”).

The internationally recognized expert John T. Meyer (USA) deals with the practical side of using firearms in his talk on realistic firearms training in shoot houses. Mark Warren (USA) “sheds light on” special training for low light shooting in his presentation on “Light as a Force Multiplier”. Peter Boatman (GB) reports on the introduction of taser guns by the English police as “non-lethal” equipment. Inspector Chris Jones (GB) talks about a method of tracking down terrorists and a presentation on the Hariri assassination in the Lebanon focuses on terrorism in the Middle East and personal protection. The effect of the assassination has persisted in the region until today. The participants should also be eager to hear Commandant Harald Wilmin’s (F) description of the youth riots in France and the consequences for the police.

The event also offers participants the opportunity to make contacts and intensively exchange views.

All presentations will be translated simultaneously into English and German.

Representatives from the manufacturers of police equipment and firearms will be available to answer participants’ questions during the breaks and after the event.

