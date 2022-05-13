FTI offers newly improved Tetra® Gun Action Blaster™ II & Spray II Aerosol formulas for cleaning & lubricating gunmetal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.— FTI, Inc. recently introduced Tetra® Gun Action Blaster™ II & Spray II aerosol sprays, replacing the original namesake formulas. Both synthetic-safe sprays effectively clean gunmetal surfaces. Action Blaster™ II is a non-residue cleaner degreaser that blasts away fouling, while Spray II adds Tetra® Gun lubricant technology to its cleaning functionality, providing an all-in-one aerosol product that cleans, lubricates and protects (CLP). With both products, the propellant and solvent evaporate after use, while Spray II leaves a light, non-oily coating of Tetra® fluoropolymer lubricant on the gunmetal. Additionally, Spray II has proven to provide protection from corrosion.

“These new polymer-safe sprays will go a long way in cleaning and preparing gunmetal surfaces for proper lubrication before use,” explains Greg Cohen, General Manager, FTI, Inc. “Action Blaster™ II and Spray II offer excellent performance in all firearm types and environments to keep firearms in fire-ready condition.”

Tetra® Gun Action Blaster™ II & Spray II are available now in 10 oz. cans, with an MSRP of $11.99 each.

FTI, Inc. pioneered synthetic lubricants over 30 years ago with its invention of the original Tetra® Gun Grease, a fluoropolymer lubricant engineered to withstand the elements under a diversity of climates and conditions. Since then, many other products have come to market with promises of performance, but Tetra® Gun care remains the reliable standard for many shooters worldwide.

For more information on the full line of Tetra® Gun Care products, or to find the nearest dealer, visit www.tetraguncare.com.