GAO Launches 134.2 kHz. ASA Fixed Reader Antenna Panel Toronto, Canada – GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) recommends its 134.2kHz ASA fixed reader antenna panel (GAO 312002), which is designed for use along with the 134.2kHz DSP Long Range Fixed RFID Readers (GAO 212007) and for applications with demands for long distance identification and a large reading volume, such as cattle farms, slaughterhouses, packing plants or livestock markets. This antenna is perfectly suited for agriculture and food industry automation. GAO's 134.2 KHz ASA fixed reader antenna panel, in combination with the fixed RFID readers, can provide a powerful system with excellent reading distance of HDX and FDX RFID transponders even under harsh conditions due to its strong design, robust construction and resistance to typical environmental influences. GAO's 134.2kHz ASA fixed reader antenna panel provides the following features: • Supports long distance identification with a large reading volume • Provides sufficient reading volume for cattle walk-through installations • Able to work under harsh conditions • Along with Fixed RFID Readers (GAO 212007) provides excellent performance even in noisy conditions • Suitable for agriculture applications and food industry automation For more information about GAO's 134.2kHz ASA fixed reader antenna panel, please visit www.GAORFID.com or contact Sales@GAORFID.com. About GAO RFID Inc. GAO RFID Inc. is a leading provider of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) hardware and solutions to end users worldwide. GAO RFID combines best of breed with low cost RFID readers, RFID tags and enabling-RFID software. We have a wide variety of RFID readers, tags and antennas in all the RFID technologies, Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF, Gen 2) as well as Active and Semi-Passive. GAO RFID's products and services are easily customized for use in Asset Tracking, Health care, Supply Chain & Logistics, Event Management, Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Inventory Control & Management, Field Service, Maintenance and Document Authentication. For more information please visit http://www.GAORFID.com