International Drug & Explosives Detection Firm IDenta Corp. Announced Today a Significant Breakthrough in Drug Detection

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL--(Marketwire) - IDenta Corp. (PINKSHEETS: IDTA) announced today that it has added a new test kit -- A General Drug Testing Kit, to their growing line of drug, explosive and precursor test kits. This new drug test kit represents the most significant breakthrough in the industry to date.

The new General Drug Testing Kit features the high standards of Identa’s different products:

No false positives, easy to use, reliable, safe, works on trace amounts, inexpensive, environmentally green.

This new kit is currently being manufactured and is intended for the legal law enforcement agencies, but is especially directed to the retail-consumer market, (worried parents, schools, working place, etc.).

This one kit will give a positive response for the following 19 types of known drugs.

Heroin, Cocaine/Crack, Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, MDMA, Ephedrine, LSD, Methadone, Ketamine, PCP, Pentazocine, Propoxyphene, PMA, Oxycodone, AMT, DMT, Mescaline, Pethidine.

The use of it is very simple, breaking only up to 2 ampoules, and getting the positive color that will indicates the presence of one of the mentioned illicit drugs.

No positive color developed after the two broken ampoules, absolutely no illicit drug is present.

The chemical composition for the new detector is novel and unique.

Identa will apply for patent.

IDenta Corp CEO Yaacov Shoham states, “The new detector will be a major factor in the drug detection field, especially in the retail-consumer market where only IDenta’s Confirm drug detectors are present so far.”

This new kit will allow consumers to know immediately, the most important question, if the suspected substance is an illicit drug or not.

Inquiries are already coming in from companies looking to market or use this new kit.

IDenta Corp. plans to aggressively market all over the world this new kit into the retail market by placing it into pharmacies, drug stores and other outlets as well as marketing it on the internet including IDenta’s new website which will be launched in a few short weeks.

IDenta kits will be distributed in North America from the recently opened office and warehouse in Pennsylvania.

ABOUT IDENTA

Since 2003, IDenta Corporation has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site drug, drug precursor and explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes products for the both professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Accutest® IDenta products are being promoted through major Law Enforcement trade journals, such as The Law Enforcement Technology Magazine, Law Officer Magazine, American Probation and Parole Journal, the NarcOfficer magazine and Police Magazine. Both companies and their representatives are also participating in numerous industry trade shows. Accutest® IDenta is also a nominee for the 2008 Forensics Innovation Awards by the Cygnus Law Enforcement Group.

Information concerning IDenta’s entire product line may be found at www.IDenta.biz and http://www.accutest.net/.

DISCLAIMER

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

For Investor Relations, lobbying interests or information concerning IDenta’s products internationally or the development of new chemical detectors, contact: Yaacov Shoham, IDenta Corp., CEO, Tel: +972-52-6554487, fpi@drugsdetector.com, www.identa.biz.

For Investor Relations in the US, contact: Randy Jacobs, Corporate Spokesman, IDentaNews@sitcomllc.com, 1-800-316-9437.

For information about the Accutest® - IDenta products in the US, please contact: Mr. Eyal Golan, COO, JANT PHARMACAL CORPORATION, 16255 Ventura Blvd. #505, Encino, CA 91436, Toll Free: 800-676-5565, 661-478-0582 (mobile), golan@accutest.net, www.accutestidenta.net.