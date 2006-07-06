Introducing The New Ultimate Concealable-Carry J-Frame Lasergrip® The LG-405

Beaverton, OR — Crimson Trace announces the latest advancement in J-frame Lasergrip technology for the Smith & Wesson small J-frame revolver to be available in early 2006. The new Model, LG-405, offers the most ergonomic and slimmest grip ever designed with the advantage of a built-in laser with the proven performance you’ve come to expect from Crimson Trace.

In the past, Crimson Trace provided two options for the S&W J-frame. The hard polymer Lasergrips, (LG-205) for ease of draw from deep concealment, or the more comfortable LG-305 that offers a rubber over molded construction for comfort during extended shooting sessions. With the new LG-405, you get the advantages of both.

The LG-405 features recoil-reducing rubber on both the front strap and the back strap while including a proprietary hard polymer for both side panels of the grip. A revolutionary airspace is located in the backstrap so when the recoil hits, it is reduced by the rubber backstrap giving a little into that air space, much like a car’s shock absorber. This latest advancement makes shooting a lightweight Scandium frame .357 feel more like a .38 special.

The new LG-405 features innovations over the current offerings by using an integrated one-piece design for easy installation, snap-in battery retainers, generous relief in the side panels to facilitate speed loaders and a master power switch. The Lasergrips are sighted in for 50 feet at the factory but can be zeroed in at different distances by using the windage and elevation adjustments.

Patented Lasergrips, the world’s only grip-integrated laser sight system, incorporate a laser sight and pressure-sensitive activation switch in the ergonomically designed grip. The LG-405 utilizes a front activated, rubber-overmolded switch to turn on the laser’s bright, steady beam when the firearm is held in a normal firing grip. No other laser sighting system has this “instinctive activation” feature. Lasergrips are precision engineered to exacting specifications and made in the U.S.A. using the highest quality components and craftsmanship.

MSRP will be $299.00.