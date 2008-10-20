LAPD Chief William Bratton Discusses Crime’s Effect on Businesses’ Bottom Line

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwire - October 16, 2008) - William J. Bratton, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department will deliver the keynote address “Crime and Your Bottom Line” to TOWN HALL Los Angeles during a noon luncheon at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel on Monday, October 27, 2008. Business leaders have the opportunity to ask the Chief how the declining crime rate helps their businesses.

“In the area of crime, I think we’ve been very successful,” said Bratton. “For the last six years now it’s gone down significantly... particularly issues of homicide and other acts of violence, and even gang crime overall.”

In October 2002, Bratton was appointed Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. Chief Bratton oversees the third largest police department in the United States, managing 9500 sworn officers, 3000 civilian employees, and an annual budget of more than $1 billion. Crime in Los Angeles has been reduced to historically low levels since he has been chief. Bratton is driving new initiatives in the department aimed at utilizing real-time information to further reduce crime, target gang violence, and mitigate the threat posed by terrorism. Bratton is the only person to serve as chief executive of both the LAPD and New York Police Department.

This marks Chief Bratton’s third visit to TOWN HALL. In its 71 years, TOWN HALL has heard from LAPD Chiefs William Parker, Thomas Reddin, Edward Davis, Daryl Gates, Willie Williams and Bernard Parks.

One of the Top 10 Regional Executive Leadership Forums in the nation, TOWN HALL Los Angeles has been a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization supported by Angelenos, foundations and corporations who have believed in open public discussion since 1937. Our mission is to provide a forum for ideas -- a place for conversation and community. We advocate for no side, represent no particular ideology and stand solidly in support of free speech, civility and a belief that knowledge is a priceless commodity. To learn more about TOWN HALL Los Angeles visit www.townhall-la.org.

