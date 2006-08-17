Las Vegas Excited Delirium and In-Custody Death Conference

Henderson, NV - The first annual Excited Delirium and In-Custody Death Conference will be held on November 16-17, 2006 at the Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-day conference will discuss the latest medical research findings, theories, and legal issues about excited delirium, sudden death, electronic control devices, and jail suicide, which are of great concern for law enforcement agencies around the world. It is being sponsored by the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc., Henderson, Nevada.

Speakers include, but are not limited to such internationally-renown researchers as Debra Mash, M.D., University of Miami neurochemistry research laboratory, Vincent DiMaio, M.D. and his wife, Theresa, authors of one of the most definitive texts on excited delirium, Steve Karch, M.D., who will discuss cocaine and other stimulants on the human body, and also why excited delirium is often misunderstood, James Cairns, M.D., Deputy Chief Coroner, Province of Ontario, Canada, will speak about excited delirium and sudden deaths in Canada, Mark Kroll, Ph.D., who will discuss the science of TASER® electronic control devices, and why they are safe, Jeffrey D. Ho, M.D., Hennipen County Medical Center, who will discuss his research findings about TASER® ECD use on individuals and contemporary medical theories about sudden death, Theodore Chan, M.D. and Gary Vilke, M.D., both from the University of California-San Diego, discussing restraint asphyxia and excited delirium, Gregg J. Gunta, Esq. will share his 30-plus years of experience as an active trial attorney defending excited delirium and restraint cases, and discuss strategies that can be used to neutralize plaintiff expert witnesses and claims that the police or paramedics killed the excited delirium person, Teri Himebaugh, J.D., jail suicide consultant, who will discuss how to minimize civil lawsuits arising from jail suicides, Commander Christopher Godfrey and Sgt. Cory Rubright from the Ventura County (CA) Sheriff’s Department who will speak about how their agency proactively educated stakeholders about excited delirium, sudden death, and the use of TASER ECDs, and other speakers who will discuss medical intervention strategies to minimize stress to the person who appears to be in an excited delirium state, the importance and role of toxicology findings, plus much more.

Registration for this timely and important conference can be easily done by visiting the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc. Web site at www.ipicd.com . Tuition for the two-day educational conference is only $395 per person, and includes a workbook, CD-ROM, certificate, lunch, and other materials. .

For more information about the Conference and/or the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, Inc., please visit www.ipicd.com, e-mail staff@ipicd.com, or telephone toll-free: 866.44.4723. Registration deadline is October 27, 2006.